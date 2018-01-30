Tackling the direct-sales dilemma of fine wine

Like a lot of California North Coast wineries, Jordan Vineyard & Winery focuses its marketing on fine restaurants and the experience at the estate in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. While both sales channels took a big hit from major natural disaster in major markets across the country and at home, 4-decade-old Jordan’s bounceback afterward speaks greater tidal changes in wine marketing.

After the wildfires were put out, both online and phone sales rebounded for Jordan. Receipts in those channels were up for 2017 and, specifically, for December, compared with a year ago, according to Claire Smith, guest services manager.

“People may not have been here physically, but they were certainly using Jordan for holiday gifts both in November and December,” Smith said. “Those channels were way up.”

Part of this was from purchases by consumers who couldn’t reach the winery while smoke was thick in the air as the fires raged. And part of the end-of-the-year jump was from Jordan’s corporate-gifts marketing, both actively through a published guide and organically through referrals.

“We noticed that some people bought two or three gifts from us, this year exponentially increase the number of packages they were sending,” Smith said. “It can be 10 packages or 100. It just depends on the business. We’ve found that people who have enjoyed their experience with us over the years have shared that with their clients.”

Corporate gifts became more of a focused marketing effort in the past several years.

Reservations for the three guest suites at Jordan dedicated to loyalty-club members. The rooms have designer linens, sitting area, fireplace and decor to fit the winery’s French-style architecture.

“Guest bookings are very high for the next three to six months, more so than we usually receive in January,” said Lisa Mattson, director of sales and marketing for Jordan Vineyard & Winery.

CHALLENGES OF GOING ALL-DIRECT FOR MID-SIZED WINERY

About 7 percent of Jordan’s roughly 100,000 cases produced annually are sold through direct-to-consumer channels such as sales at the estate, online or via wine club.

“Our direct sales are still low compared to other wineries, because we have been in business for four decades,” said Lisa Mattson, director of sales and marketing. “For a winery of our size, it is impossible to sell it all direct.”

So the rest of Jordan’s sales largely go through America’s closely regulated three-tier distribution system of producer, wholesaler and retailer. A target end sales channel are restaurants.

“The Jordans are committed to restaurants and having wine in restaurants,” Mattson said. “That’s how they fell in love with wine, in fine restaurants in Europe.”

While wine sales through distribution for Jordan were up 4 percent, a big bite came with hurricanes Harvey and Irma that cut into sales in two key wine markets, Texas and Florida, respectively. Then there were the wildfires both in the North Bay in October and Southern California, another major wine market.

The proportion of revenues for makers of fine wine coming from restaurants seems to have slipped notably in the past few years, according to Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s Premium Wine Division. That proportion has shifted from 31 percent in 2014 to 19 percent in 2015 and 16 percent in 2016, based on the annual industry-conditions survey he conducts for the bank. The disruption to much of the industry in the North Coast because of the October wildfires prevented him from completing one this year, but he estimates the breakdown to have been about the same last year, at 17 percent.