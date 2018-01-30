Tackling the direct-sales dilemma of fine wine

s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Coast winery tackles the direct-to-consumer sales dilemma

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | January 30, 2018, 9:15AM

Like a lot of California North Coast wineries, Jordan Vineyard & Winery focuses its marketing on fine restaurants and the experience at the estate in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. While both sales channels took a big hit from major natural disaster in major markets across the country and at home, 4-decade-old Jordan’s bounceback afterward speaks greater tidal changes in wine marketing.

After the wildfires were put out, both online and phone sales rebounded for Jordan. Receipts in those channels were up for 2017 and, specifically, for December, compared with a year ago, according to Claire Smith, guest services manager.

“People may not have been here physically, but they were certainly using Jordan for holiday gifts both in November and December,” Smith said. “Those channels were way up.”

Part of this was from purchases by consumers who couldn’t reach the winery while smoke was thick in the air as the fires raged. And part of the end-of-the-year jump was from Jordan’s corporate-gifts marketing, both actively through a published guide and organically through referrals.

“We noticed that some people bought two or three gifts from us, this year exponentially increase the number of packages they were sending,” Smith said. “It can be 10 packages or 100. It just depends on the business. We’ve found that people who have enjoyed their experience with us over the years have shared that with their clients.”

Corporate gifts became more of a focused marketing effort in the past several years.

Reservations for the three guest suites at Jordan dedicated to loyalty-club members. The rooms have designer linens, sitting area, fireplace and decor to fit the winery’s French-style architecture.

“Guest bookings are very high for the next three to six months, more so than we usually receive in January,” said Lisa Mattson, director of sales and marketing for Jordan Vineyard & Winery.

CHALLENGES OF GOING ALL-DIRECT FOR MID-SIZED WINERY

About 7 percent of Jordan’s roughly 100,000 cases produced annually are sold through direct-to-consumer channels such as sales at the estate, online or via wine club.

“Our direct sales are still low compared to other wineries, because we have been in business for four decades,” said Lisa Mattson, director of sales and marketing. “For a winery of our size, it is impossible to sell it all direct.”

So the rest of Jordan’s sales largely go through America’s closely regulated three-tier distribution system of producer, wholesaler and retailer. A target end sales channel are restaurants.

“The Jordans are committed to restaurants and having wine in restaurants,” Mattson said. “That’s how they fell in love with wine, in fine restaurants in Europe.”

While wine sales through distribution for Jordan were up 4 percent, a big bite came with hurricanes Harvey and Irma that cut into sales in two key wine markets, Texas and Florida, respectively. Then there were the wildfires both in the North Bay in October and Southern California, another major wine market.

The proportion of revenues for makers of fine wine coming from restaurants seems to have slipped notably in the past few years, according to Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s Premium Wine Division. That proportion has shifted from 31 percent in 2014 to 19 percent in 2015 and 16 percent in 2016, based on the annual industry-conditions survey he conducts for the bank. The disruption to much of the industry in the North Coast because of the October wildfires prevented him from completing one this year, but he estimates the breakdown to have been about the same last year, at 17 percent.

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County OK’s $23M to speed postfire rebuilds
Napa Valley vintners, environmentalists clash over trees
Meet the builder of Sonoma’s industrial wine corridor
North Coast postfire rebuilding: ‘Era of the great unknowns’
Tackling the direct-sales dilemma of fine wine

The big shift in revenue from restaurants has been from smaller wineries to larger ones, the survey found. In 2014, vintners producing 10,000–25,000 cases had about 43 percent of sales coming from restaurants, about 10 percentage points in front of smaller and larger wineries. Today, wineries making more than 250,000 cases are the leader, with around 22 percent sold in that channel.

BENEFIT OF MODERN MARKETING

Targeting younger adults wasn’t specifically a goal for Jordan’s modernizing of its marketing in the past several years, but it has come in handy in the eight years since CEO John Jordan brought her on board.

“It wasn’t about changing the Jordan story, it was about how we tell our story to our customers in a more vivid way,” Mattson said.

That meant diving into social media, re-evaluating the approach to the monthly newsletter to share what was happening at the winery with loyalty-program members, creating an inhouse video department and doing a lot of our own photography.

“We could have all these visual tools at our fingertips, instead of working with freelancers, which would take time,” Mattson said.

Partly because of such efforts, there has been a noticeable shift in the demographics of members Jordan club members. Eight years ago, those attending member events at the winery trended toward the early years of retirement.

“We’ve certainly seen a diversification of the members in the Jordan Estate Awards program,” Mattson said. “There are a lot more Gen Xers and millennials.”

Related Stories
Wine business outlook: Growth-forward with strong notes of competition
Makers of fine wine should be concerned about slowing sales growth, expert says

But knowing for sure how much that age mix has changed is challenged by record-keeping. Several years ago, Jordan started requiring a birthdate for new members, but there that information isn’t available for members in the system for years.

CHANGING CONSUMER

Consumer preferences, particularly among the younger generations, are shifting, according to Danny Brager, senior vice president for the Beverage Alcohol Practice of Nielsen, one of the main consumer-research companies. Product marketing must have “transparency” and “authenticity” — must present it as it is, without washing over problems or creating a fake story.

Also, younger consumers also are more interested in experiences, including indulgences that fit in with a healthful lifestyle, Brager said.

Added to the wine sales volume through retail channels are direct-to-consumer shipments, which are growing at a fast rate, Brager said Wednesday. DtC grew last year 15.5 percent to $2.69 billion and 15.3 percent by volume to 5.78 million cases, according to figures put out this month from SOVOS and Wines & Vines. Average bottle price was $38.75, and 97 percent of the 9,645 wineries in the report produce less than 50,000 cases annually.

DtC now has reached 10 percent share of U.S. wine sales.

But good news for the fine-wine business is “high-frequency” consumers of wine — every day or more than once a week — are drinking more of it, Brager noted. Thirty-five percent of them are imbibing more than they did two years ago, and 13 percent are drinking less. He said it is concerning that 29 percent of “occasional” drinkers — less than three times a month — are consuming wine less often, and only 19 percent are drinking it more often.

“We’re dealing with a more diverse, demanding consumer, whether that be related to income, gender or age,” Brager said at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento on Jan. 24.

MIXED DRINKS

U.S. households who consume wine, beer and spirits — 26 percent of households and 55 percent of sales dollars for adult beverage — now outnumber those that consume only one or two of those, according to Nielsen Homescan figures. A Harris Poll conducted Jan. 16–18 found that 39 percent reach for beer first, while 29 percent do for wine, 27 for spirits and 4 percent for hard cider. That’s up for wine from 21 percent who said it was their choice a decade ago but down for beer from 45 percent and for spirits from 32 percent.

“This reflects a shift toward wine as they get older,” Brager said.

But younger consumers aren’t drinking wine as often as those older, according to Nielsen Scarborough and Wine Market Council. Roughly a quarter of younger consumers (ages 21 to 34 or 39) are drinking wine weekly, compared with 34 percent for those 55-plus (Nielsen) and 41 percent for those 60-plus.

NEED FOR NEW DIRECT-SALES STRATEGY

Vintners may be able to get in front of what appears to be a consumer shift by addressing the direct-to-consumer sales strategy, according to Rob McMillan, founder of Silicon Valley Bank’s Premium Wine Division. Sixty-two percent of sales among his bank’s premium winery clients are from direct sales, but only about 3 percent is sold online.

“We’ve bastardized the wine experience that it can only be had at the winery,” McMillan said at Sonoma County Winegrowers’s Dollars & Sense Seminar earlier this month.

The focus has been on tasting rooms, hospitality experiences and clubs, but those subsets of the direct-sales channel have considerable acquisition costs and club churn, he said. Oregon has been the growth area for tasting room openings, while such venues have not seen growth elsewhere on the West Coast.

The onsite focus, while important for boomer and Generation X consumers, also is leaving out younger consumers and many outside California, McMillan said. While vintners can “cherish” the older consumers, who pay dozens of dollars each for tasting experiences, they should also develop a “digital backdoor” for younger consumers looking for a “life hack” such as an online tasting coupon.

“You have to work on this now, because in five years there will be a change in the way we look at the business,” McMillan said.

Jeff Quackenbush (jquackenbush@busjrnl.com, 707-521-4256) covers the wine business and commercial construction and real estate.