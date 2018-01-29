"If all my buildings are full, there is demand for it," Bruckner said, noting that the 1.6 million square feet are fully occupied.

Attracting the income-generating occupancy is where Bruckner's operation shines, said Bill Saks, who has led development of Carneros Business Park, a 53-acre upscale industrial property on Eighth Street East that's home to the likes of cheesemaker Laure Chenel’s Chevre and Italian cork supplier Ganau America. Bruckner built a 140,000-square-foot warehouse on nearly 8 acres of the business park in 2015 and late last year purchased as many acres on four lots and is in escrow to buy another this year, with plans for 200,000-plus square feet of buildings.