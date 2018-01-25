Santa Rosa is seventh among the nation’s top 20 housing markets, according to new data from Realtor.com.

Spurred by the years-long tech boom in the San Francisco Bay Area, the top three spots on the monthly list were San Francisco, San Jose, and Vallejo. During January homes in those metropolitan areas sold 45 – 50 days more quickly than homes in the rest of the country, on average.

California dominated the list, with 13 of the nation’s 20 top housing markets in January, according to the website’s List of Top 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets in its January Data Preview.

“Barring a major change in the state’s economic strength, we expect these housing market conditions to continue for the foreseeable future,” stated Javier Vivas, director of economic research at realtor.com.

The report also noted the median listing price nationwide for January, now $269,000, is an 8 percent increase the year over and a 0.3 percent decrease month-over-month.

Top movers for the month were Chico and Midland, TX which moved up 13 spots each since December. Midland’s move has placed it in the top five for the first time since early 2015, and this is the first time Chico has entered the top 20 since last April.

Outside the Golden State, cities in five other states were represented: Colorado Springs and Denver, CO.; Dallas-Fort Worth and Midland, TX; Columbus, OH.; Detroit, MI.; and Boise, ID. Except for Boise, all of these places appeared on last month’s list.