Early on a cold, drippy Tuesday in downtown Santa Rosa, Bob Hostutler walked his mountain bike onto the Sonoma-Marin-Area Rail Transit platform in Railroad Square. The 8:31 a.m. train rumbled down the track. Its headlight sliced through fog as bells clanged. Hostutler boarded then hung his two-wheeled steed on a hook near one door and strapped it snug before taking a seat.

Hostutler, a senior clinical program manager at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, rode SMART to the Hamilton stop in Novato. There he jumped on the bike and pedaled 1.2 miles to work. “It’s a 30-minute walk, but a 10-minute bike ride,” he said, “worth it.”

He manages clinical trials at Ultragenyx, a Novato-based biotech company that develops drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. On good biking days, Hostutler rides three miles from his home near Howarth Park to the SMART station. When rain or finger-numbing cold curbs his urge to ride, he mounts the bike on his car and parks for free near the station. He typically rides his bike three days a week, depending on whether he drops his two boys off at school before commuting.

That late-January morning in Santa Rosa, one other bike rider boarded at the downtown stop. In the afternoon on the way back, Hostutler said, the train that leaves Novato at 4:41 p.m. bustles with bikes as commuters cram aboard to rush north.

Soon after SMART started operating in August 2017, Hostutler fused train with bike to get to work. “My company just gave me a commuter voucher,” he said. “I cash it in at Walgreens to get value on the Clipper card. It’s cool that they cover the benefit of the ride on the train,” he said.

Each two-car train has space for up to two dozen bikes. SMART added a third car to some of its peak commuter runs in November due to high demand by bicyclists. Then in January, SMART put even more three-car trains into use.

“We have carried more than 290,000 passengers,” said Jeanne Mariani-Belding, spokeswoman for SMART. “Since we started tracking bikes, we have had more than 24,000 cyclists using the SMART train.”

“People are pretty accommodating,” Hostutler said of other passengers who ride the train. In the evenings, it’s more crowded, he said, “a bit more hustle-bustle getting bikes in and out.”

When the train is crowded, commuters with convenience in mind might opt for a folding bike, such as those made by London-based Brompton Bicycle of the U.K. or Tern Bicycles, based in Taiwan. Bromptons are steel; Terns are aluminum. With practice, a commuter can fold a two-wheeler in seconds and tuck it under knees while seated.

New Wheel, a bike shop founded seven years ago in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood, opened a second store in Larkspur in 2016 to serve commuters. The Marin store is located a quick spin from the Larkspur ferry landing, and down a hillock from where SMART train will stop once an extension is completed from San Rafael, about a year away.

New Wheel is owned by Brett Thurber and his wife Karen Weiner, who grew up in Sausalito. He commutes by bike from the city across the Golden Gate Bridge to their Larkspur shop. A rainproof bike suit made in the Netherlands keeps him dry no matter the weather. “I can ride all winter long and it’s totally easy,” Thurber said.