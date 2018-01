It’s something Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo swore they’d never do: let privileged hop heads jump to the front of the line that stretches around the block for the world famous February release of Pliny the Younger at their Russian River Brewing Company.



“But that all changed after the fires,” says Natalie “If ever there was a time, it was now. Desperate times call for desperate measures.”

