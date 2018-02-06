s
San Rafael studies planning, building department satisfaction; other North Bay business news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 6, 2018, 11:03AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Marin Builders Association, city of San Rafael and Marin Economic Forum designed to help improve the permit process experience and decrease the amount of unpermitted and potentially hazardous construction in San Rafael.

As part of this newly formed partnership, the three organizations will explore and measure the overall customer experience with San Rafael’s planning and building departments.

The Customer Satisfaction Assessment Program will begin with significant data driven measurement, review and specific analysis of the customer experience. The end product will be a report presented to the city that will include data from recent customer and staff surveys, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews. The report will include best practices as well as recommendations on how to improve processes, the announcement from the builder group stated.

The town of Windsor is announcing the availability of up to $500,000 from the town’s inclusionary-housing fund to assist with the development of affordable housing units within town limits. Inclusionary-housing funds come from in-lieu housing fees paid by developers of market-rate housing projects pursuant to the town’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

The ordinance requires developers to either construct affordable-housing units as part of their projects, or pay a defined inclusionary-housing in-lieu fee. Collected in-lieu housing fees are deposited into the fund then used to assist with the preservation of existing affordable-housing units and to assist with the development of new affordable-housing units.

Applications for funding are being accepted through March 8. Eligible projects include construction or acquisition of permanent for-sale affordable housing and affordable rental housing, acquisition of land to provide sites for the purpose of development of affordable housing, or the provision of transitional housing.

RE/Max Gold (www.remaxgold.com, 916-536-7600) is the new broker-owner of what was formerly known as RE/Max Pros in Petaluma and Rohnert Park. The real estate company stated the addition brings its total number of offices to 58.

Located at 201 First St., Petaluma, and 967 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, the new offices will bring 24 residential and commercial real estate professionals who will join RE/Max Gold.

InterWest Insurance Services (www.iwins.com) opened a new office in Windsor at 810 DenBeste Court, Suite 105. InterWest has been serving California communities for over 100 years, specializing in all lines of commercial, personal and employee benefit insurance as well as surety bonds.

The commercial brokers affiliated with Windsor are Mike Feeney, Garrett Yates, Chip Arenchild and Mike Ryan, and the Employee Benefits Brokers are Sama Hershey Davis and Victor McKnight.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:ENPH), a global energy technology company in Petaluma, announced the introduction of its seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters for the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ. The Enphase IQ 7 Micro and Enphase IQ 7+ Micro are designed for worldwide markets and have started shipping to distributors in the United States. Enphase IQ 7 microinverters will continue to be phased into markets around the world through the first half of 2018.

Crunch Franchise, which develops Crunch Fitness locations, plans to open a 20,000-square-foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Santa Rosa in Coddingtown Mall behind Target at 1630 Range Ave. Opening is planned for April.

The Crunch Santa Rosa location is the third for Bay Area Crunchers, LLC, led by Brian Calegari, and second in the area in the last five months with five more locations coming soon, the company said. Darren Inness is the manager for the new gym.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.1 million members with over 220 gyms worldwide in 24 states, Puerto Rico and four countries.

De Wet Chiropractic in Napa purchased 2,936-square foot-building at 3432-3436 Valle Verde Drive with a U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loan from Bank of Marin and Bay Area Development Company.

After obtaining her Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 2003, Gina de Wet opened her own practice in 2004. She plans to add a second chiropractor and to add massage therapy to her list of client services.

Founded in 1981, Bay Area Development Company is an SBA licensed lender that works with banks and the SBA’s 504 program to provide small and mid-sized companies with long-term commercial real estate financing.

Active 20/30 Club Santa Rosa No. 50, with 61 members, recently awarded grants to community groups through its Youth Benevolent Fund.

Lake County International Charter School received $15,000 for replacement of playground equipment in the 2015 Middletown fire.

YWCA Sonoma County received $7,850 to rebuild a storage shed for “little vehicles” used by children and to replace bikes and tricycles, both used at its domestic violence center.

Pacific Coast Air Museum received $2,500 for the Santa’s Fly-in Event which drew 1,100 people.

Windsor Educational Foundation received $5,050 for scholarships.

Santa Rosa Police Department’s Shop With a Cop program received $2,200.

Tim “Santa Tim” Oxford received $3,000.

San Rafael-based Vionic Group, has been certified as a great workplace by independent analysts at Great Place to Work. Vionic has been a repeat winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work awards.

With over 125 employees, the shoe company offers a number of programs to support employees both within and outside the workplace. The company’s charitable-giving arm, Vionic Supports, is a platform for giving back and supports employees in volunteer efforts including at the Marin Food Bank, Marin 100, Center for Domestic Peace, and yearly Avon 39 walk.

Redwood Credit Union received the Corporate Community Service award at the 25th annual Heart of Marin awards Jan. 11 at the Marin Center. It was hosted by the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership. The award recognizes a local company that has fostered and encouraged volunteerism and philanthropy among its employees.

In 2017, credit union staff provided over 2,000 hours of volunteer support at 115 events, supporting local nonprofits and community organizations in Marin, including the Marin/San Francisco Food Bank, Novato Human Needs Center, Marin YMCA, Conservation Corps of the North Bay. In addition, the credit union supports SchoolsRule, a coalition that provides literacy, technology, arts and health education to all Marin public school students.

Western Exterminator of Santa Rosa has donated to the Redwood Credit Union Fire Relief Fund in support of the victims of the October wildfires.