Marin Builders Association, city of San Rafael and Marin Economic Forum designed to help improve the permit process experience and decrease the amount of unpermitted and potentially hazardous construction in San Rafael.

As part of this newly formed partnership, the three organizations will explore and measure the overall customer experience with San Rafael’s planning and building departments.

The Customer Satisfaction Assessment Program will begin with significant data driven measurement, review and specific analysis of the customer experience. The end product will be a report presented to the city that will include data from recent customer and staff surveys, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews. The report will include best practices as well as recommendations on how to improve processes, the announcement from the builder group stated.

—

The town of Windsor is announcing the availability of up to $500,000 from the town’s inclusionary-housing fund to assist with the development of affordable housing units within town limits. Inclusionary-housing funds come from in-lieu housing fees paid by developers of market-rate housing projects pursuant to the town’s Inclusionary Housing Ordinance.

The ordinance requires developers to either construct affordable-housing units as part of their projects, or pay a defined inclusionary-housing in-lieu fee. Collected in-lieu housing fees are deposited into the fund then used to assist with the preservation of existing affordable-housing units and to assist with the development of new affordable-housing units.

Applications for funding are being accepted through March 8. Eligible projects include construction or acquisition of permanent for-sale affordable housing and affordable rental housing, acquisition of land to provide sites for the purpose of development of affordable housing, or the provision of transitional housing.

—

RE/Max Gold (www.remaxgold.com, 916-536-7600) is the new broker-owner of what was formerly known as RE/Max Pros in Petaluma and Rohnert Park. The real estate company stated the addition brings its total number of offices to 58.

Located at 201 First St., Petaluma, and 967 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park, the new offices will bring 24 residential and commercial real estate professionals who will join RE/Max Gold.

—

InterWest Insurance Services (www.iwins.com) opened a new office in Windsor at 810 DenBeste Court, Suite 105. InterWest has been serving California communities for over 100 years, specializing in all lines of commercial, personal and employee benefit insurance as well as surety bonds.

The commercial brokers affiliated with Windsor are Mike Feeney, Garrett Yates, Chip Arenchild and Mike Ryan, and the Employee Benefits Brokers are Sama Hershey Davis and Victor McKnight.

—

Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:ENPH), a global energy technology company in Petaluma, announced the introduction of its seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters for the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ. The Enphase IQ 7 Micro and Enphase IQ 7+ Micro are designed for worldwide markets and have started shipping to distributors in the United States. Enphase IQ 7 microinverters will continue to be phased into markets around the world through the first half of 2018.

—

Crunch Franchise, which develops Crunch Fitness locations, plans to open a 20,000-square-foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Santa Rosa in Coddingtown Mall behind Target at 1630 Range Ave. Opening is planned for April.

The Crunch Santa Rosa location is the third for Bay Area Crunchers, LLC, led by Brian Calegari, and second in the area in the last five months with five more locations coming soon, the company said. Darren Inness is the manager for the new gym.