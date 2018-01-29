Sonoma County OK’s $23M to speed postfire rebuilds

SANTA ROSA — Starting Tuesday, it is supposed to get considerably easier and less expensive to get permits to rebuild the thousands of homes and other structures destroyed in the October wildfires in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County.

That’s when county of Sonoma’s multipronged Resiliency Permit Center plan goes into full motion. By bringing in an outside firm to help handle permits and inspections and by bolstering county staff, the Permit & Resource Management Department is expecting to reduce building fees by 35 percent to 40 percent, according to Tennis Wick, director of the department, also called Permit Sonoma. With the elimination of impact fees, overall fee cuts are projected to be in the 80 percent range.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted 5-0 for a five-part plan that’s the backbone for the center. A big part is allocating up to $20 million over three years to hire East Bay-based West Coast Code Consultants, Inc., to help handle postfire permit processing and inspection. Other elements are spending $3 million more for county planning and building department staff, reducing permit-related fees, refunding existing permit-application fees for fire-recovery permit applications submitted after Oct. 9, and converting three limited-term Permit Sonoma positions to permanent status.

The Resiliency Permit Center is scheduled to open on Feb. 13 in modular offices at 455 Fiscal Drive in the county administration complex in Santa Rosa. The city of Santa Rosa opened a similar fire-related permit-streamlining center in late November.

Wick said goals associated with bringing in an outside contractor include a reduction in fees, shorter plan review times, instituting incentives linked to short turnaround times and increased accountability.

With expanded operations and capacity, plan review checks should take three days, if conducted at the new permit center and up to five days if West Coast Code Consultants have to refer applications to offices in Sacramento and elsewhere, according to Wick. He also said resubmitted applications should take only three days to review. Inspections should also take three to five days, based on the volume of buildings awaiting onsite reviews. If these turnaround times are not met, 10 percent of permit fees will be refunded to clients as an incentive.

As of Monday, 740 fire-related permit applications have been processed, Wick said. Plans have been checked for eight single-family homes, along with 18 remodeling applications.

The ability to provide fast turnaround involves the use of electronic plan reviews, having complete plan submittals, prescreening applications and scheduling appointments ahead of time, Wick said.

Greater accountability involves having Permit Sonoma liaison, Accela tracking (with plan review milestones and inspection response), access to contractor portals (with plan-review comments), and with accountants tracking payments.

Accela is a software system that streamlines land, permitting, asset, licensing, right-of-way, legislative management, and resource and recreation management processes.

Monday’s special board session also included an update on county recovery activities on 3,953 approved parcels, presented by County Administrator Sheryl Bratton. As of Jan. 26, about 2,160 properties have been cleared — 55 percent of the total. That includes 846,425 tons of debris removed, equivalent to 35 Statues of Liberty, according to her report. Debris removal has involved 120 teams, with no reported backups at landfills, she said.

March 31 is the target date for finishing all debris removal activities in Sonoma County, Bratton said. Debris at Coffey Park inside Santa Rosa city limits has been completed, and only 15 vehicles have yet to be removed. Of 124 issues tracked related to debris removal, based on calls from property owners, 77 cases are still considered to be open.