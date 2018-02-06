A two-story building at Cleveland Avenue and Piner Road in Santa Rosa showed major progress since fire raged through the area in October. Though the concrete-block building was not destroyed, fire got in apparently through a second-story window on the south side.

Smoke and water ruined thousands of wedding dresses and tuxedos owned by Wine Country Bride. The company is owned by David and Cirkl Janowski, who saw the store as a complete loss. By late October they sought to serve existing customers by ordering new dresses and other items to keep planned weddings on track.

A showroom for Premier Bath & Kitchen on the east side, which faced oncoming flames, did not burn, but smoke damage to the inventory was extensive. The business relocated temporarily to 3033 Dutton Ave. The showroom could open as early as March.

An office on the west side, first floor, occupied by one of the building’s owners, survived nearly intact.

On Jan. 26, crews from Codding Construction worked to refurbish the structure. They just finished closing in the roof that week after December’s rains caused further damage to the building’s interior. “We’re not sure yet” when the restoration of Wine Country Bride will be done, said Bob Goates, who supervised the Codding Construction workers. “We’re going to have to bring it up to current code.”

“There’s no way anything could have survived that,” Goates said of smoke damage to Wine Country Bride. “Everything is black” on the second floor, though the inventory has been cleared out.

Codding Construction hired subcontractors to replace windows on the second floor. The work was in progress on Jan. 26.

“The first thing was getting the roof back on the building and getting it dry,” Goates said. “Fire was the initial damage,” but then, ironically, rainwater caused further rounds of ruin. “On a rainy day, there were three inches of water on the bottom of the building,” he said.

“We’re finally watertight,” Goates said of the roof completion in late January. “Now let’s see what we have to do to put it back together,” he said of the rest of the structure.

An elevator shaft near the center of the structure was about 10 feet taller than the rest, Goates said. “This whole center section burned out,” he said, including parts of the roof. “On the other end of the building, later that afternoon (Oct. 9), the trailer park caught on fire (Journey’s End). It started the dumpsters on fire. That fire climbed the wall then burned the roof off the building in the back (west side). Mechanical units were falling in.”

About half the building was destroyed by the two fiery invasions, Goates said. “There were areas that were totally unaffected,” he said.

Kmart

The Kmart store north of Industrial Ave. on Cleveland burned to the ground. By late January, workers with a small crane had begun to organize the ruined building and contents, sorting scrap iron and masonry pieces into piles.

The store was surrounded by chain-link fence. Inside the fence was a ring of straw bales intended to absorb runoff from the rubble. There is no indication that the store will rebuild and reopen.

Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart, announced closure of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores between March and April 2018. In the North Bay, the Sears at Northgate Mall in San Rafael will close in April. No North Bay Kmart stores were listed for closure.