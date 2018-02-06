(1 of ) Workers finish windows and other rebuilding Jan. 26, 2018, at the Premier Bath & Kitchen and Wine Country Bride headquarters at Cleveland Avenue and Piner Road in Santa Rosa. The Tubbs fire on Oct. 7, 2017, damaged the building. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(3 of ) BEFORE THE FIRE: Wine Country Bride had thousands of dresses and tuxedos in its display rooms, seen here before flames and smoke from the Tubbs fire destroyed about half the building and nearly all the inventory on Oct. 9, 2017. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(8 of ) Six-lane Highway 101 separates the Kmart store on Cleveland Avenue from the office buildings in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove area, but the gale-force winds of the Tubbs firestorm on Oct. 9, 2017, lept the freeway to burn the store to the ground, and the debris remains on Jan. 26, 2018. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(13 of ) The Kohl's store near Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa is set to reopen March 18, 2018, after being closed since the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs firestorm raged past the building.
(14 of ) Mannequins stand post inside the front door of the Kohl's store in northwest Santa Rosa. It is set to reopen March 18, 2018, after suffering smoke damage from the Tubbs firestorm through Santa Rosa on Oct. 9, 2017. (JAMES DUNN / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL) Jan. 26, 2018
(19 of ) The north Santa Rosa Kohl's store, closed since the October 2017 wildfires, is hiring for its planned reopening on March 18, 2018.
(20 of ) Mannequins line up in readiness for clothing before the March 18 reopening planned for Kohl's in Santa Rosa.
(21 of ) Kohl's had workers moving empty racks around the store on Jan. 26, but no clothing inventory.
(22 of ) Kohl's had one computer terminal active on Jan. 26 in its mostly empty store, slated for reopening in March.
(23 of ) Inside the Kohl's store, unburned but smoke-damaged, workers arranged clothing-display racks and mannequins in advance of the reopening.
(24 of ) This Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurant was obliterated Oct. 9, 2017, in the Tubbs firestorm that swept through north Santa Rosa. It remained in a pile of rubble until January 2018, when a cleanup crew cleared the site. (JAMES DUNN / NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL) Jan. 26, 2018
(26 of ) A new El Pollo Loco restaurant, just north of the demolished Mountain Mike's Pizza site in north Santa Rosa, had exposed wood framing during the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs firestorm but escaped unburned. The frame is now closed in, and the company is hiring for an unannounced opening. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal) Jan. 26, 2018
(28 of ) The Puerto Vallarta restaurant on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa remains a pile of charred rubble on Jan. 26, 2018, more than 3.5 months after the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs firestorm that leveled it but left the Trader Joe's store next door standing. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(34 of ) The Trader Joe's store in Santa Rosa lost its sign on Cleveland Avenue in the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs firestorm, but the sign on the store remained. The unburned store remains closed and empty on Jan. 26, 2018. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(35 of ) A sign outside the north Santa Rosa Trader Joe's says "The phoenix will rise," but when? The Cleveland Avenue store is closed and empty Jan. 26, 2018, though it did not burn in the October 2017 Tubbs wildfire. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(37 of ) A sign inside the chain-link fence that surrounds the Trader Joe's Cleveland Avenue store in Santa Rosa on Jan. 26, 2018, assures customers that the store will eventually reopen. It has been closed since the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs firestorm. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
(40 of ) The Trader Joe's website on Jan. 26, 2018, suggests a willingness to answer "burning questions" about the future of the Cleveland Avenue store in Santa Rosa. It has been closed since the Oct. 9, 2017, Tubbs fire. (James Dunn / North Bay Business Journal)
