(1 of ) Curious about who is earning the top dollar in Sonoma County? According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, these top 43 positions make the most money. Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers like vineyard managers make an average annual salary of $99,770 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(2 of ) Elementary and High school administrators earn an average annual salary of $100,740 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(3 of ) Physical therapists take home $101,100 on average annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(4 of ) Environmental engineers earn an average annual salary of $102,120 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(5 of ) Personal financial advisors make around $103,580 on average in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(6 of ) Sales Representatives for wholesale, manufacturing, technical and scientific products earn an average annual salary of $103,650. (Shutterstock)
(7 of ) Post-secondary education administrators, plan, direct or coordinate research, instructional and student administration services at institutions including universities, colleges and community colleges. In Sonoma County someone holding this position might earn around $105,290 per year. (Shutterstock)
(8 of ) Registered nurses earn on average a yearly salary of $105,820 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(9 of ) Sonoma County civil engineers make an average annual salary of $105,840. (Shutterstock)
(10 of ) Police and sheriff's patrol officers rake in $106,130 on average in Sonoma County per year. (Shutterstock)
(11 of ) Electrical engineers rake in an average annual salary of $110,470. (Shutterstock)
(12 of ) Radiologists make on average $113,010 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(13 of ) Biomedical Engineers earn an average annual salary of $113,640. (Shutterstock)
(14 of ) Nurse Practitioners take home on average $113,850 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(15 of ) Applications software developers on average earn a salary of $115,130 per year. (Shutterstock)
(16 of ) Medical and health services managers make an average of $115,900 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(17 of ) Sales managers rake in an average annual salary of $116,220. (Shutterstock)
(18 of ) Electronics engineers (apart from computer engineers) make about $116,960 per year on average. (Shutterstock).
(19 of ) Operations Managers plan, direct or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations. They make around $117,190 on average per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(20 of ) First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention crews earn on average $119,170 per year. (Shutterstock)
(21 of ) Optometrists make on average $123,360 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(22 of ) Sonoma County dentists make an average salary of $127,940 per year. (Shutterstock)
(23 of ) Transportation, storage, and distribution managers earn an average yearly salary of $128,640. (Shutterstock)
(24 of ) Natural Sciences Managers make on average $128,960 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(25 of ) First-Line supervisors of police and detectives earn an average annual salary of $129,010. (Shutterstock)
(26 of ) System software developers rake in around $129,680 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(27 of ) Financial managers make about $130,970 on average annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(28 of ) A miscellaneous category of managers that could include wine makers earn on average $131,280 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(29 of ) Interested in becoming a veterinarian? They make around $133,360 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(30 of ) Computer network architects play a vital role in many Sonoma County businesses. The earn an average annual salary of $133,990. (Shutterstock)
(31 of ) Commercial pilots take home on average $135,440 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(32 of ) Human resources managers earn an average annual salary of $135,860 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(33 of ) Physician assistants make $138,090 on average in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(34 of ) Purchasing managers earn an average annual salary of $138,450 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(35 of ) Computer and information systems managers make on average $143,240 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(36 of ) Pharmacists rake in an average annual salary of $146,210 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(37 of ) Architectural and engineering managers make on $147,760 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(38 of ) Marketing Managers make on average around $152,490 per year in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(39 of ) Lawyers take home an average annual salary of $155,000 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(40 of ) Chief executive officers make on average around $217,200 annually in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(41 of ) Family doctors and general practitioners earn an average annual salary of $235,520 in Sonoma County. (Shutterstock)
(42 of ) Sonoma County pediatricians take home on average $244,160 annually. (Shutterstock)
(43 of ) Surgeons earn on average over $120 dollars per hour! They top our list salaries making approximately $265,810 per year. (Shutterstock)