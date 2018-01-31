Looking for a six-figure salary in Sonoma County? According to the most recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2016, careers in health care, law, public safety and IT make the biggest bucks.

Because Sonoma County is rich in agriculture, this particular sector also made the list. Compared to the rest of the nation, the region has an unusually high number of farming, environmental, forestry, fishing and construction jobs, many of which earn over $99,000 a year.

Between 2015 and 2016 some careers saw a drop in average salaries. Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers - a group that includes vineyard managers, saw a drop in income of $14,300, falling below the six figure mark to $99,770.

Curious about which career made #1?