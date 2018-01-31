Four Sisters Inns, a Monterey-based boutique hotel group with seven Wine Country properties, has been acquired by an in-house executive team, the company announced Tuesday.

The new team of owners is led by Tamara Mims, now the president of Four Sisters, and Joni Costa, who retains her position as chief financial officer. Mims formerly served as vice president.

Former president Shelley Post will continue to work on company strategy and new projects.

“The time has come for me to pass the reins to a new generation, and I’m thrilled to be handing them to two trusted senior employees,” Post said in a press release.

The group’s operations include Milliken Creek Inn and Spa in Napa; Maison Fleurie and Lavender in Yountville; Gaige House in Glen Ellen; Kenwood Inn and Spa in Kenwood; Healdsburg Inn on the plaza in Healdsburg; and the Inn at Sonoma and Sonoma Creek Inn, both in Sonoma.