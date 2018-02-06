Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

2,427sf at 1401 Los Gamos Road, #200, San Rafael; office; Family & Children’s Law Center; na; Security Mortgage Group 2; Nathan Ballard & Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 19

537sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #7, San Rafael; office; Milton Duran; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Nov. 21

447sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #14, San Rafael; office; Leeza Urban; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sept. 14

300sf at 35 Mitchell Blvd., #3A, San Rafael; office; Edwin Martinez; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Dec. 14

SONOMA COUNTY

29,681sf at 1200 American Way, Windsor; industrial; Grand Cru Custom Crush, LLC; na; Conde Lane Associates; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 11, 2016

2,716sf at 1022 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Gateway Builders, Inc.; na; Farrell Faber Associates and Savannah Investment Group; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 22

1,371sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #C-106, Santa Rosa; office; Healthy Steps; James Nobles of K&C; Waterfall Towers LLC; na; Sept. 1

800sf at 10 Enterprise Drive, #B-2, Rohnert Park; retail; La Bella Figa; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Terra Dono LLC; na; Dec. 5

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

4,050sf at 110 Tiburon Blvd., Mill Valley; office; Sunhill Enterprises, LP; Theo Banks of K&C; Meislin 1999 Family Trust; na; Jan. 19; $2,612,000

NAPA COUNTY

3,000sf at 930 Golden Gate Drive, Napa; multifamily (two units); Bay Harbor Enterprises, LLC; Allan Montonen of K&C; Tim Shea; Allan Montonen of K&C; Jan. 17; $850,000

SONOMA COUNTY

4,380sf at 413-423 Webster St., Petaluma; multifamily (six units); Matsuda Enterprises; Scott Gerber of BCRE; Irene Del Castello Revocable Trust; Scott Gerber of BCRE; Jan. 2; $1,675,000

2,748sf at 1010-1012 Grand Ave., Santa Rosa; multifamily (six units); Thomas & Shirley Sutliff; Michael Boles of RE/Max Gold; Georgia M. Barrow 2005 Trust; Scott Gerber of BCRE; Jan. 29; $930,000