While Theorem Vineyards owners Kisha and Jason Itkin are expanding their winemaking facilities on the western slopes of upper Napa Valley, they purchased a Sonoma County vineyard to expand grape sourcing for white wines.

Through Tangled Sheets, LLC, the Itkins purchased a 23-acre vineyard in the Dry Creek Valley appellation from Edward and Jane Sbragia Revocable Trust on Dec. 1, according to public records. Planted to sauvignon and chardonnay, it's one of Sbragia Family Vineyards’s “Home Ranch” properties in the valley, according to county information and the winery’s website.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

Hailing from Houston, the Itkins in 2012-2013 purchased the 60-acre winery property in Napa County's Diamond Mountain appellation, outside Calistoga. There are 20 acres of vines on that property.

The first vintage of the Voir Dire all-cabernet sauvignon wine was 2012, and now the winery produces an XIV cab label.

Though winemaking was first done in the old schoolhouse on the property in the late 19th century, the Itkins launched construction of the new winery almost a year ago.

Michael Crain of Sonoma’s Michael Crain Properties, Vineyard and Estate Brokers represented the Tangled Sheets in the sale.

“Michael Crain Properties is by far the most diligent and tenacious group we have encountered as buyers,” Kisha Itkin said in the announcement of the deal. “Any request for information was answered within minutes and they were great at pairing us with potential properties based on those requests. The due diligence and closing processes were highly organized and inspired confidence throughout.”