Filmmaker, vintner, restaurateur and hotelier Francis Ford Coppola promoted Corey Beck from head of his namesake Sonoma County winery to oversee all his businesses, save one.

According to the announcement Friday, Beck now oversees not only Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville but also Virginia Dare Winery (the former Geyser Peak facility nearby), newly launched Great Women Spirits, film production company American Zoetrope, art and literature magazine Zoetrope, Mammarella Foods pastas and sauces, and Cafe Zoetrope in San Francisco.

Coppola himself leads luxury Napa Valley winery Inglenook.

“Corey has been an integral part of this company since joining nearly 20 years ago,” said Coppola in the announcement. “His passion for winemaking and dedication to the staff are unmatched, and I’m proud to appoint him as CEO.”

Beck came to Francis Ford Coppola Winery in 1998 as assistant winemaker, then rose to winemaker, general manager and finally president and director of winemaking. A high point of his winemaking career before that was Chateau Montelena in Napa Valley.

Beck also is a co-owner of Safe Harbor Wine Storage, a Napa company that offers hundreds of thousands of gallons of bulk storage for area vintners.

Nearly three years ago, Steven Spadarotto was named co-CEO of Coppola’s ventures, as longtime CEO Jay Shoemaker planned to retire in 2015.

Spadarotto is no longer with the company, a spokeswoman said Friday.

—

CORRECTION, Feb. 2, 2018: Beck is not in charge of Coppola’s Hideaways group of resorts on three continents. Incorrect information was received from a spokesperson.