The Santa Rosa Junior College board of trustees ceremonially flipped the “on” switch Feb. 13 for the newly installed 1.3-megawatt high-efficiency SunPower Helix Carport system on the Petaluma campus.

This is the first of many sustainability projects for SRJC funded by the Measure H bond, officials stated. The new system cost $4.05 million, according to David Liebman, the college district’s energy and sustainability consulting project manager.

In addition to the Petaluma photovoltaic installation, there are plans this summer to install a carport system over the George Bech Hall and Emeritus Hall parking lots and a garage-top carport system on the Don Zumwalt Parking Pavilion, on the Santa Rosa campus.

With these new systems and the 77-kilowatt SunPower system that has been operating on top of Frank P. Doyle Library since 2007, SRJC expects to see significant energy and financial savings. It is projected to replace 90 percent of energy PG&E supplies to the Petaluma campus, Liebman said.

—

Novato Community Hospital announced it earned the Joint Commission’s advanced certification for total hip and total knee replacement, said to be the highest certification offered by the nationally recognized accrediting body.

In 2015, Novato Community Hospital spearheaded a community-wide effort to ensure that everyone involved in these surgeries follows a rigorous set of standards. The hospital convened anesthesiologists, surgeons, nurses, physical therapists and others to reach consensus on how best to manage post-surgery pain, get patients mobile after surgery and support patients at home.

The group’s efforts paid off in 2017, when 91 percent of joint replacement patients were discharged from the hospital directly to their homes, as opposed to a skilled-nursing facility, representing a 29 percent improvement over 2013, the hospital stated.

—

Carbonneau Williams has opened its new office in the historic train depot in downtown St. Helena. The building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at 1500 Railroad Ave., between Fulton Avenue and Adams Street. The nearby rail line is currently used by the Napa Valley Wine Train.

The firm offers accounting and human resources services for wine and other companies in Napa, Sonoma and surrounding Wine County counties.

—

Rohnert Park Health Center provided free dental cleanings, exams and treatment to over 50 children and teen in February as part of its Give Kids a Smile celebration.

Give Kids a Smile is a national campaign of the American Dental Association, the purpose of which is to ensure that all low income and uninsured children have access to high quality, prevention focused dental care.