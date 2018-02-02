Buoyed by a mild winter night, crowds again turned out early Friday to wait in line at Russian River Brewing Co.’s downtown brewpub for the annual Pliny the Younger beer release.

Beer lovers had already placed camping chairs next to the Fourth Street facility by 4 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of the 11 a.m. release of the triple India Pale Ale, which is widely regaded as one of the best brews in the world and with a current ranking of No. 7 on the BeerAdvocate website.

More than 200 people were in line before 9 a.m. “It’s going to be four to five hours to get inside” from the end of the line, said Michael Deas, general manager, two hours before the official release. “We got a good long wait today, I would estimate from a five to six hours for most of the day.”

The beer — a citrusy, hoppy beer with a potent 10.25 percent alcohol content — is sold only two weeks every February by the brewery, which attracts customers across the world for the event. Customers are each allowed three 10-ounce pours to ensure there is enough to serve each day.

Nick Sukle of San Carlos and Courtney Dearborn of San Ramon said they felt lucky to be one of the first 50 customers in line after showing up at 3 a.m. The two did the event last year and wanted to ensure they were in the first group to get a table.

“Ten more people showed up after we got here,” Sukle said.

The brewpub has a capacity of 135 customers, so the line typically moves in waves of about 100 people as the event has a three-hour maximum limit for patrons to drink their beer and eat food ranging from pizza to sandwiches and salads.

Dearborn said she wanted to go to Lagunitas Brewing Co. in Petaluma afterwards, but Sukle said he would prefer a nap.

The two said they were fans of Pliny the Younger. “To me it was like drinking water,” she said. “You don’t realize you are drinking such a high alcohol because it was so smooth.”

Sukle concurred. “It’s definitely one of the top five IPAs. I think even top one. I like dark beers,” he said. “I think people should come here for the sour (beers).”

The very long lines this year could be the last for the downtown brewpub as Russian River Brewing plans to open a new production brewery and restaurant in Windsor in the fall, which should attract most of the out-of-town customers because of its nicer amenities and larger size.

Deas said no plans have been made for next year’s release, but there is a possibility to serve Pliny the Younger at both locations, with the effort to do a bigger event in Windsor.

The event also is an economic driver as a 2016 survey by the Sonoma Economic Development Board found it generated $4.88 million in spending with many customers going to the nearby Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee to eat and drink while waiting in line and staying at area hotels.

