Dr. Susan Cooper has been promoted to executive director of Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County (CAP).

Cooper retired from private practice in dentistry in 2004 after practicing for twenty-six years as a general dentist and businesswoman in Santa Rosa. Soon after retiring, Cooper began volunteering in Community Action Partnership’s community dental programs.

The announcement stated that Cooper worked on oral health programs such as WIC Dental Days and the Sonoma County School Smile Program.

After working at Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County as the director of the Health, Education and Promotion Division and the Healthy Communities director of programs she was promoted to deputy director in 2016. In March 2017 Cooper stepped into the position of Interim Executive Director

Cooper is a 1977 graduate of UCLA School of Dentistry.