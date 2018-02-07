A Santa Rosa contractor providing a free place for employees to live while they clean up wildfire debris is in a showdown with the city because he lacks permits to park trailers on his vacant lot, a dispute that could force him to evict the workers from his Coffey Park property.

Michael Wolff has been letting workers live in 10 trailers on his family’s Dennis Lane property just north of Coffey Park, where 1,400 homes burned in the devastating Tubbs fire.

But facing up to $10,000 in daily fines for operating what amounts to an illegal trailer park, Wolff said the workers may soon have to pack up and find somewhere else to bunk down.

“These workers need a place to live,” said Wolff, who says his crews have cleaned about 100 lots to date. “If this isn’t it, then where is it?”

The dispute highlights the acute housing shortage experienced not just by the 5,130 Sonoma County families who lost their homes in the October wildfires, but by the army of workers who flooded into the area to help with the cleanup and rebuilding effort.

Hundreds of workers have packed campgrounds normally closed or half-full this time of year, crowded into rented homes, or relied upon other housing arrangements made by the companies performing work under the oversight of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The city and the county have tried to create flexible land-use rules to respond to the crisis, making it easier for people to live in RVs or tiny homes on their properties in the fire zones.

Wolff saw an opportunity to do something similar on his property to help the workers he was hiring as a subcontractor to AshBritt, Inc., one of the lead contractors on the initial cleanup effort.

Wolff, a former U.S. Marine who started Wolff Contracting in 2010 and built his business by remodeling homes, went from employing about 20 people before the fires to 85 soon after, though that number has dropped recently, he said.

He figured the vacant 1-acre parcel on Dennis Lane, which is owned by his father, Ken Wolff, was the perfect solution to the housing crunch facing his workers.

“I really thought this is what the city was talking about trying to be able to do,” Wolff said. “What ever happened to that conversation? I went and I did it, and now I’m getting penalized.”

City officials say they’re willing to work with Wolff, but only if he applies for a use permit and meets with city staff to discuss what is possible on his site.

“We just want to walk him through the process and find a way to make this work,” said David Gouin, director of the Housing and Community Services Department, which includes code enforcement.

Wolff took that advice and met with city planning officials Tuesday, but nothing was resolved, he said.

The city has established more flexible land-use rules in zones where the fires did the most damage. It has also created a “resilient city” permitting department to speed fire-related housing requests, Gouin said. Dennis Lane is included in the Coffey Park “resilient city” zone, and therefore might qualify for some special accommodations, Gouin said.

The city has had an open code enforcement case on the rural residential property going back to September, before the fires, Gouin said. This included a large pile of soil from a sewer line installation that had been piled on the property, some grading work, and the construction of a shed with electrical wiring in it, all without permits, Gouin noted.