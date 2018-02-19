North Bay professionals news

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

﻿Anthony Pizziol has been appointed chief operating officer for BOLT Staffing, with offices in Sonoma, American Canyon and San Francisco. Pizziol started at BOLT in 2011 as an account manager.

—

Mark Pierpoint has been named senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), and president of the Ixia Solutions Group. Pierpoint had been serving as acting president of Ixia Solutions Group since previous president Bethany Mayer resigned from Keysight effective Dec. 1, 2017.

Prior to Pierpoint’s leadership role with Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group, he was the vice president and general manager of Internet Infrastructure Solutions within the company’s Communications Solutions Group since 2015, responsible for developing and delivering solutions across the commercial communications network, from network access points to data centers and the cloud. Prior to that role, he led Keysight’s modular software and instrument initiatives.

Pierpoint joined the business in 1987 when it was part of Hewlett-Packard and has held multiple management positions in R&D, marketing and operations across various businesses and geographies. He earned his Ph.D. in microwave engineering and his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

Keysight acquired Ixia in April 2017. Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia Solutions offer organizations trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate.

­—

Greg Fontana has been promoted to senior manager and Caitlin Lampe has been promoted to supervisor while Garrett Tucker has been promoted to senior manager at Pisenti & Brinker LLP in Santa Rosa.

—

Steven Shira has been hired as a business development officer for Tri Counties Bank. He is responsible for constructing custom banking portfolios for companies ranging from small enterprises to large corporations.

Prior to joining Tri Counties Bank, Shira worked as business development officer at Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa. Before starting his career in banking, Shira sold real estate in San Diego and moved to Sonoma County to become a commercial insurance broker. He is currently director for the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa #50 and serves on the membership committee for the North Coast Builders Exchange.

—

Aqdus Siddiqui has joined Gilleran Energy Management in Santa Rosa. He has expertise in building energy modeling and analysis and has worked on numerous research projects for PG&E and other utility companies.

—

Jake Weber has joined Willow Creek Wealth Management as associate adviser, assisting with portfolio design and client service.

Prior to joining Willow Creek, he was a financial consultant with Charles Schwab and an equity and derivatives trader for Schwab’s Active Trader Group. The Rohnert Park resident holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Chico State University and is currently a candidate for CFP certification.

—

Tawhid Gazi, M.D., gastroenterologist and Daniel Gibert, D.O., have joined the medical staff of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Gazi was born and raised in Connecticut. He received his education from Tufts University in Boston, where he completed a residency in internal medicine followed by a fellowship in interventional gastroenterology. Gazi is qualified to provide a full spectrum of gastrointestinal care and is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Gibert completed his Medical Education at Touro University California, his residency at Midwestern University and a Fellowship in Urology at the Ohio Health Dublin Methodist Hospital. Gilbert diagnoses and treats urological disorders in men and women such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, prostate enlargement and cancers of the bladder, kidney, prostate and testicles. He partners with experts including medical and radiation oncologists, nephrologists, surgeons, primary care physicians and physical therapists to treat these complex urologic diseases.