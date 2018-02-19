s
Bolt Staffing of Napa, Sonoma names ops chief; other North Bay professionals news

February 19, 2018, 1:27AM
﻿Anthony Pizziol has been appointed chief operating officer for BOLT Staffing, with offices in Sonoma, American Canyon and San Francisco. Pizziol started at BOLT in 2011 as an account manager.

Mark Pierpoint has been named senior vice president of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), and president of the Ixia Solutions Group. Pierpoint had been serving as acting president of Ixia Solutions Group since previous president Bethany Mayer resigned from Keysight effective Dec. 1, 2017.

Prior to Pierpoint’s leadership role with Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group, he was the vice president and general manager of Internet Infrastructure Solutions within the company’s Communications Solutions Group since 2015, responsible for developing and delivering solutions across the commercial communications network, from network access points to data centers and the cloud. Prior to that role, he led Keysight’s modular software and instrument initiatives.

Pierpoint joined the business in 1987 when it was part of Hewlett-Packard and has held multiple management positions in R&D, marketing and operations across various businesses and geographies. He earned his Ph.D. in microwave engineering and his bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

Keysight acquired Ixia in April 2017. Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia Solutions offer organizations trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate.

Greg Fontana has been promoted to senior manager and Caitlin Lampe has been promoted to supervisor while Garrett Tucker has been promoted to senior manager at Pisenti & Brinker LLP in Santa Rosa.

Steven Shira has been hired as a business development officer for Tri Counties Bank. He is responsible for constructing custom banking portfolios for companies ranging from small enterprises to large corporations.

Prior to joining Tri Counties Bank, Shira worked as business development officer at Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa. Before starting his career in banking, Shira sold real estate in San Diego and moved to Sonoma County to become a commercial insurance broker. He is currently director for the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa #50 and serves on the membership committee for the North Coast Builders Exchange.

Aqdus Siddiqui has joined Gilleran Energy Management in Santa Rosa. He has expertise in building energy modeling and analysis and has worked on numerous research projects for PG&E and other utility companies.

Jake Weber has joined Willow Creek Wealth Management as associate adviser, assisting with portfolio design and client service.

Prior to joining Willow Creek, he was a financial consultant with Charles Schwab and an equity and derivatives trader for Schwab’s Active Trader Group. The Rohnert Park resident holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Chico State University and is currently a candidate for CFP certification.

Tawhid Gazi, M.D., gastroenterologist and Daniel Gibert, D.O., have joined the medical staff of Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Gazi was born and raised in Connecticut. He received his education from Tufts University in Boston, where he completed a residency in internal medicine followed by a fellowship in interventional gastroenterology. Gazi is qualified to provide a full spectrum of gastrointestinal care and is fluent in Spanish.

Dr. Gibert completed his Medical Education at Touro University California, his residency at Midwestern University and a Fellowship in Urology at the Ohio Health Dublin Methodist Hospital. Gilbert diagnoses and treats urological disorders in men and women such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, prostate enlargement and cancers of the bladder, kidney, prostate and testicles. He partners with experts including medical and radiation oncologists, nephrologists, surgeons, primary care physicians and physical therapists to treat these complex urologic diseases.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Annalise Demuth has joined Terra Firma Global Partners at the company’s Sebastopol office. She earned her real estate license in 2003 and worked for several East Bay brokerages before joining a Marin County real estate company in 2008.

John Bollinger has been appointed by AT&T as assistant vice president and general manager – national business for Northern California and Northern Nevada. In his new role, Bollinger will oversee sales to small and mid sized business customers in the region. He will also lead strategy for the small business retail teams supporting regional AT&T retail stores, the company announced.

Bollinger joined AT&T in 1994. Prior to his sales leadership role, John was an executive director of channel marketing for 4 years. John led a marketing team that supported our National Business sales teams, including those he now leads. He was responsible for creative marketing initiatives to increase market share.

Emily DeOrnellas has been named director for the new Fiber ProTector Bay Area division at Santa Rosa-based Master Cleaners. The company has become the sole distributor of the Fiber ProTector fabric treatment in the Bay Area.

Pamela Ford has been appointed Silverado Vineyards’ director of sales for the East and Kimberli Rogers, the director of sales for the West, the Napa-based winery announced.

Ford’s responsibilities include managing Silverado’s distributor relationships and trade initiatives as well as the winery’s sales team and brokerage network from the Mississippi east to the Atlantic Ocean. She joined Silverado in 2011 after helping to promote brands such as Masi, Remy Cointreau, Allied Domecq and Premier Beverage.

Rogers’ responsibilities include managing Silverado’s distributor relationships and trade initiatives as well as the winery’s sales team and brokerage network from the Mississippi west to the Pacific. Rogers joined the winery in 2010 after working with brands such as Hess Collection, King Estate and Pahlmeyer.

Mary Jane Burke, Marin County superintendent of schools, received the 2018 Hal Brown Memorial Philanthropy Award on Feb 10 at the 22nd Annual Marin Valentine’s Ball.

Created in tribute to the Honorable Harold (Hal) Brown, Jr. – the longest tenured supervisor in Marin County history and founder of the Marin Valentine’s Ball – the Hal Brown Memorial Philanthropy Award recognizes a member of the community who demonstrates extraordinary philanthropy and advocacy on behalf of Marin’s vulnerable youth.

Bill Andrew, vice president of operations at Chevron Shipping, has been appointed to California Maritime Academy Foundation Board of Directors.

The California Maritime Academy Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Cal Maritime. The announcement stated that the foundation mission is to solicit, manage and distribute charitable contributions for the benefit of the Academy. Cal Maritime is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast – designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve California, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Andrew graduated from Cal Maritime in 1978 with a degree in marine engineering technology. He received an MBA from the University of South Alabama. He began his career with Chevron Shipping Co. LLC in 1988, and has held various positions with the company, including general manager for marine transportation, general manager for marine insurance, manager for strategic planning and analysis, manager of Chevron Shipping’s Pacific Fleet, and engineering superintendent. He also worked in the Eurasia business unit to assist the marketing and transportation team to develop alternate export routes.

He is a former vice chairman of the API Marine Committee, former member of the American Chamber of Shipping, and a member of the American Bureau of Shipping.

Timo Rivetti was awarded Platinum honors for gross commissions earned and dollar volume sales in 2017 as leading individual agent/broker for Keller Williams Sonoma County.

Rivetti, representing the Keller Williams Petaluma office, was recognized as number one solo producer in the company’s county-wide 120 plus agent roster, according to the announcement. He received his recognition during the company’s annual awards dinner at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. Presenting the award was Eileen Morelli, Operating Partner of Sonoma County Keller Williams Offices.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored several people working in Rohnert Park with the CENTURY 21 President’s Producer Award. They are Patricia Miller, Mark Miller and Paula Lewis.

Kris Wilson, a real estate agent with Sonoma Coast Living, is the new president of the Sonoma County Alliance. Other officials are Eric Goldschlag of Opes Advisors, vice president; Ken LaFranchi of LaFranchi Architecture, treasurer; and Doug Hilberman of Axia Architects, secretary.