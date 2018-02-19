s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Foley Family Wines partners with Banshee Wines; other North Bay business news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 19, 2018, 1:13AM
| Updated 2 hours ago.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa has formed a partnership with Banshee Wines, a Healdsburg winery that has cultivated a following among younger consumers drawn to its Sonoma County pinot noirs.

The companies will remain independent but the deal will allow Banshee — which was formed in 2010 — to start accessing fruit from Foley, which is the 20th largest winery in the country and farms 3,000 acres of vineyards worldwide. Foley also has its own distribution company.

­—

Beels Soper LLP has moved to the Theatre District in downtown Petaluma. The new office is located at 155 First Street between C and D Streets. Beels Soper LLP is a full-service CPA firm serving the income tax, attestation and advisory needs of clients in all 50 states.

Leadership Napa Valley, a nine-month program that backers say identifies, trains, and motivates current and future leaders is soliciting for participants in its 32nd class. Applications are due by April 30.

Class 32 will attend a total of 14 classroom days, in addition to practicum group sessions, from September 2018 to June 2019 During the nine-month program, class members develop leadership skills and learn teamwork and experience the many different pieces, from government to nonprofits in Napa County. In the practicum portion of the program, they work in teams to develop meaningful projects. Today, LNV is recognized as one of the best leadership training experiences in the country. To date, more than 700 people have graduated from the program.

First Street Napa – a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the heart of Downtown Napa that will encompass 45 retail shops and restaurants, new creative office space, and the 183-room Archer Hotel Napa – is inviting artists from all nine Bay Area counties to submit proposals to design First Street Napa’s Artist Alley in celebration of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Arts in April.

“The chosen artist will design contemporary, pop, street-style, or three-dimensional mural installations for eight storefront barricades within the First Street Napa project, thereby transforming the current retail corridor that is under development into a dynamic alley of inspiring creativity,” the announcement stated.

First Street Napa will host a public unveiling of the murals during a celebration on April 21. Interested candidates should respond to the request for qualifications by Feb. 26. Selected artists will receive a $1,500 stipend.

Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation has donated $12,500 to Redwood Empire Food Bank to help support child hunger needs in Sonoma County.

The announcement stated the donation will support Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Every Child, Every Day program, which ensures a healthy start in life by filling the meal gap for at-risk children. The program is comprised of several initiatives, including the Afterschool Café, which serves an average of 1,000 children every school day in 14 high-need communities throughout Sonoma County, serving over 1,354,000 meals and snacks throughout the school year.

Progress on the Dry Creek Habitat Enhancement Project will be discussed at the annual Dry Creek Community Meeting Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center at Lake Sonoma.

The project is a joint effort by the Sonoma County Water Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and many private property owners in the Dry Creek Valley. When completed, the project will enhance six miles of the creek to improve conditions for endangered coho salmon and threatened steelhead in the Russian River watershed.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
Slower is better at North Bay farm-to-table restaurants
North Bay professionals news
Deal for second Petaluma SMART station falls apart
Here’s how to build an organic-foods company that sells for $820M
Report: Millennials’ wine taste grows up but not fast enough to prop sales growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) announced that The WORLDSymposium 2018 awarded Brineura (cerliponase alfa) the New Treatment Award, which recognizes important achievements in therapeutic advancements for lysosomal diseases.

The company stated that Brineura is the only therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Union to treat children with late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2), also known as tripeptidyl peptidase 1 (TPP1) deficiency. The disease typically begins in children between 2 and 4 years old experiencing seizures between the ages of 2 and 4 years old, preceded in the majority of cases by language development delay.

In the U.S., Brineura is approved to slow the loss of ambulation in children over 3 with late infantile CLN2. CLN2 disease is an ultra-rare, rapidly progressive fatal brain condition, which affects an estimated 1,200 to 1,600 children worldwide.

Affected children first show symptoms around the age of 3 and completely lose the ability to walk and talk around 6 years of age. During the later stages of the disease, feeding and tending to everyday needs become very difficult with death usually occurring between 8 and 12 years of age.

This is also the second time BioMarin has received the WORLDSymposium New Treatment Award. BioMarin received the award in 2015 for the first and only therapy approved to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA, also known as Morquio A syndrome.

A Sonoma nonprofit is seeking an intern to work the grape crush in Tokaj, Hungary, this fall.

The Sonoma Sister Cities Association is looking for a candidate for the position. The group will pay $1,200 toward the price of the round-trip air flight. Tokaj-Hetszolo Wine Estate will provide room and board and a small stipend for leading English-speaking tours of the winery.

Sonoma and Tokaj have been sister cities since 2012.

For more information contact Sylvia Toth at 707-938-0224 or tokaj2@sonomasistercitiesassociation.org

­—

Some smaller wineries have created the Craft Wine Association, a nonprofit group that supports small-scale, independent wineries. The group is based in Salem, Oregon.

“There is a major need in the marketplace to close the gap between consumers and small wineries,” Craft Wine Association founder Carole Lawson said in a statement. “Our mission is to connect craft wine producers with craft lovers through partnerships, education and outreach.”

The members include Heritage Oak Winery near Lodi and Joseph Sogge Wines in Sommerset.

The group offers its members a seal that can be placed on their wine labels, certifying the wine is produced in lots of fewer than 5,000 cases and production was supervised from start to finish by their winemaker.

­—

Sonoma County Vintners announced the specially selected panel of Master Sommeliers and a Master of Wine responsible for evaluating the one-of-a kind wine futures to be featured at the 2018 Sonoma County Barrel Auction scheduled for April 20th.

They are: Randall Bertao MS, Los Altos Golf & Country Club - Los Altos; Sandy Block MW, Legal Sea Foods – Boston; Evan Goldstein MS, Full Circle Wine Solutions, Inc. - San Francisco; Peter Granoff MS, Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant & Wine Bar and Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant - San Francisco and Napa.

Home Helpers of Santa Rosa has received the 2018 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The company’s announcement stated, “The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care.” Home Helpers of Santa Rosa was established in April 2016.

­—

Pat Burns and Tristan Benson have joined the board of directors for Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the county’s largest agricultural organization. Burns, a Healdsburg native, started his term with Sonoma County Farm Bureau in August 2017, having previously attended board meetings as a Farm Bureau member. Burns chairs Sonoma County Farm Bureau’s Labor & Safety committee and serves on the membership committee.

Benson joins the board as the chair of the Sonoma-Marin Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R), a committee of Sonoma County Farm Bureau for active agriculturists between the ages of 18 and 35 who are involved in production, banking, business, and many other areas of the agriculture industry.

Benson is the foreman of Benson Ranch, a family business that produces plums, Asian pears and grain. Benson produces seed grain with a business partner that gets sold to millers. Benson also considers himself a mechanic, repairing equipment for his custom farming operation and other farmers.