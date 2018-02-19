Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa has formed a partnership with Banshee Wines, a Healdsburg winery that has cultivated a following among younger consumers drawn to its Sonoma County pinot noirs.

The companies will remain independent but the deal will allow Banshee — which was formed in 2010 — to start accessing fruit from Foley, which is the 20th largest winery in the country and farms 3,000 acres of vineyards worldwide. Foley also has its own distribution company.

­—

Beels Soper LLP has moved to the Theatre District in downtown Petaluma. The new office is located at 155 First Street between C and D Streets. Beels Soper LLP is a full-service CPA firm serving the income tax, attestation and advisory needs of clients in all 50 states.

—

Leadership Napa Valley, a nine-month program that backers say identifies, trains, and motivates current and future leaders is soliciting for participants in its 32nd class. Applications are due by April 30.

Class 32 will attend a total of 14 classroom days, in addition to practicum group sessions, from September 2018 to June 2019 During the nine-month program, class members develop leadership skills and learn teamwork and experience the many different pieces, from government to nonprofits in Napa County. In the practicum portion of the program, they work in teams to develop meaningful projects. Today, LNV is recognized as one of the best leadership training experiences in the country. To date, more than 700 people have graduated from the program.

—

First Street Napa – a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the heart of Downtown Napa that will encompass 45 retail shops and restaurants, new creative office space, and the 183-room Archer Hotel Napa – is inviting artists from all nine Bay Area counties to submit proposals to design First Street Napa’s Artist Alley in celebration of Arts Council Napa Valley’s Arts in April.

“The chosen artist will design contemporary, pop, street-style, or three-dimensional mural installations for eight storefront barricades within the First Street Napa project, thereby transforming the current retail corridor that is under development into a dynamic alley of inspiring creativity,” the announcement stated.

First Street Napa will host a public unveiling of the murals during a celebration on April 21. Interested candidates should respond to the request for qualifications by Feb. 26. Selected artists will receive a $1,500 stipend.

—

Dunkin’ Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundation has donated $12,500 to Redwood Empire Food Bank to help support child hunger needs in Sonoma County.

The announcement stated the donation will support Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Every Child, Every Day program, which ensures a healthy start in life by filling the meal gap for at-risk children. The program is comprised of several initiatives, including the Afterschool Café, which serves an average of 1,000 children every school day in 14 high-need communities throughout Sonoma County, serving over 1,354,000 meals and snacks throughout the school year.

—

Progress on the Dry Creek Habitat Enhancement Project will be discussed at the annual Dry Creek Community Meeting Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Milt Brandt Visitors Center at Lake Sonoma.

The project is a joint effort by the Sonoma County Water Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and many private property owners in the Dry Creek Valley. When completed, the project will enhance six miles of the creek to improve conditions for endangered coho salmon and threatened steelhead in the Russian River watershed.