Meet 25 North Bay health care leaders

25 North Bay health care leaders you need to know

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 23, 2018, 9:35AM

In this report

  1. Tanir Ami, CEO, OLE Health Foundation
  2. Cindy Calvillo, chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente – Vacaville Medical Center
  3. Bill Carroll, vice president for medical affairs, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
  4. Judy Coffey, senior vice president and Sonoma–Marin area manager, Kaiser Permanente
  5. Larry Coomes, CEO, Queen of the Valley Medical Center
  6. Joel Criste, CEO, Canopy Health
  7. Lee Domanico, CEO, Marin Healthcare District and Marin General Hospital
  8. Ramona Faith, CEO, Petaluma Health Care District
  9. Jon Friedenberg, chief operating officer, Marin General Hospital
  10. Naomi Fuchs, CEO, Santa Rosa Community Health
  11. Thea Giboney, medical group administrator, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area
  12. Alicia Hardy, CEO, Ole Health
  13. Norair Jemjemian, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano
  14. Konard Jones, president and CEO, NorthBay Healthcare
  15. Bob Just, chief operating officer, St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare, Northern California
  16. Kevin A. Klockenga, CEO, St. Joseph Health, Northern California Region
  17. Naveen Kumar, physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
  18. Vicky Locey, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
  19. Kelly Mather, CEO, Sonoma Valley Hospital
  20. Mike Purvis, CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital
  21. Deborah Raymond, chief operating officer and interim chief nurse executive, Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center and Acute Rehabilitation Center
  22. Todd Salnas, president, St. Joseph Health Sonoma County
  23. Michael Shulman, physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
  24. Cherie Stagg, chief nurse executive, Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center
  25. Christopher Walker, physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area

Here are some of the people in the North Bay who are helping to fashion the future of the health care industry.

The information is provided by the leaders’ organizations. The Business Journal asked each person profiled to answer two questions related to the 2017 October wildfires and their impact. The responses of those who answered those questions follows each profile. They are listed alphabetically by last name.

Tanir Ami

CEO, OLE Health Foundation

1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa 94558; 707-254-1770

In November, after six years, Tanir Ami stepped down as CEO of OLE Health in November and into a part-time role as CEO of the OLE Health Foundation. Alicia Hardy (see below) is the new CEO of OLE Health.

Ami’s role with the foundation will include ensuring ongoing development work as well as the successful launch next year of OLE’s south Napa campus, a $30 million, three-story, 28,000-square-foot clinic at 300 Hartle Court, near the Century Napa Valley theaters.

Cindy Calvillo

Chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente – Vacaville Medical Center

1 Quality Drive, Vacaville 95688; 707-624-4000

Cindy Calvillo is the chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center. She has more than 13 years of experience with Kaiser Permanente in Southern California and has held several leadership roles in areas like quality, patient safety, nursing operations, infection control and inpatient palliative care.

Calvillo has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas, in El Paso, Texas.

Bill Carroll

Vice president for medical affairs, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-576-4000

Bill Carroll, M.D., is a physician who has been practicing internal medicine in Sonoma County since 1994.

A member of Northern California Medical Associates since his arrival, he continues to practice office-based internal medicine. He is a graduate of Purdue University, where he became Phi Beta Kappa studying biology, and of Indiana University School of Medicine.

Carroll has been active in medical staff leadership at Sutter Santa Rosa since 2006, when he became a member of the Medical Executive Committee.

He was elected vice chief of staff in 2007, serving in that capacity for two years. He was the chief of staff at Sutter Santa Rosa in 2010 and 2011. For more than five years, Carroll has served as the chief medical executive at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. In this capacity he is responsible for quality and safety at the hospital, and has led many quality improvement initiatives, including projects to reduce sepsis mortality rates, reduce rates of hospital acquired infections, and improve physician engagement.

Carroll has been board certified in geriatrics, and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a professional society for internal medicine and internal medicine sub-specialties. He has published papers in academic journals. Carroll serves on the Philanthropy Board of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Judy Coffey

Senior vice president and Sonoma–Marin area manager, Kaiser Permanente

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-393-4000

Judy Coffey, R.N., has been the senior vice president and area manager of the Kaiser Permanente Marin-Sonoma service area since 2004. As the chief executive, she is responsible for hospital and health plan operations for more than 301,000 members in Marin and Sonoma counties. Coffey is currently chair elect for the Northern and Central California Hospital Council Board of Directors, served as the chair of the North Bay Hospital Council for two years; is a board member with the Sonoma County Workforce Investment Board, United Way of the Wine Country, and Empire College; and is a member of the Sonoma County Health Action Council and Sonoma County Health Alliance.

She is also treasurer for the American Heart Association’s Western States Affiliate Board; chairman of the AHA Operations and Finance Committee; and a member of the AHA Hospital Accreditation Business Management Committee.

Coffey was named 2017 Best Business Community Leader by North Bay Biz Magazine, North Bay 2009 Business Woman of the Year by the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, and in 2004, was a Business Journal Women in Business recipient. She is a registered nurse, holds a bachelor’s degree in management, and has a master’s degree in business administration.

Larry Coomes

CEO, Queen of the Valley Medical Center

1000 Trancas St., Napa 94558; 707-252-4411

Larry Coomes, FACHE, joined Queen of the Valley Medical Center in December 2015 and has more than 25 years of experience in business and executive leadership.

Prior to joining Queen of the Valley, he was CEO for Tenet Health’s Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach, FL. He also served as CEO at Universal Health’s Auburn Regional Medical Center in Auburn, Washington, and Palmdale Regional Medical Center in Palmdale.

He began his career in health care serving for six years as the chief operating officer at Tenet Health’s West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Florida. Prior to earning his MBA at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, he worked for 10 years in the automotive industry in several executive positions at Ford Motor Company and as the National Director of Franchising Operations for the sports car manufacturer, Porsche.

Joel Criste

CEO, Canopy Health

6475 Christie Ave., Emeryville 94608; 888-822-6679

Canopy Health is a provider-sponsored healthcare network combining coverage through an alliance of Bay Area primary and specialty care physicians, community hospitals, top-tier academic medical facilities, and medical groups. Joel Criste was formerly CEO of Meritage Medical Network — a 700-plus physician network operating in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. He was also the founding architect and CEO of Prima Medical Group — a multi-specialty practice serving Marin and Sonoma counties.

Canopy Health was incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health. In addition to its founding members, the company’s shareholders currently include three physician groups, Hill Physicians Medical Group, Muir Medical Group IPA, and Meritage Medical Network. Canopy Health recently announced its expansion into the South Bay. In all, Canopy Health aligns nearly 5,000 physicians, has 18 participating hospitals, and dozens of care centers in eight Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

Criste is a graduate of San Diego State University and earned an MBA in 2003 from St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

Lee Domanico

CEO, Marin Healthcare District and Marin General Hospital

250 Bon Air Road, Greenbrae 94904; 415-925-7000

Lee Domanico has led hospitals and health systems across the country.

As the current CEO of Marin Healthcare District and Marin General Hospital, Domanico led the transfer of the hospital from a large system to a successful free standing publicly accountable hospital. He financed and built the operating and governance organization that currently oversees Marin General Hospital.

Recently the hospital raised $400 million in public funding for recapitalization. Prior to Marin General, Domanico led El Camino Hospital in Mountain View which states became one of the most profitable district hospitals in the state and developed superlative medical programs.

Domanico is known for establishing healing, patient-centric hospital environments and for early adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies. A published authority on hospital-based management, Domanico has worked in health care for more than 30 years. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his Mmaster’s degree from Stanford.

Ramona Faith

CEO, Petaluma Health Care District

1425 N. McDowell Blvd., #103; Petaluma 94954; 707-285-2143

Ramona Faith is a registered nurse who has dedicated her 40-year career to advancement in health care. Since 2011, Faith has been CEO of the Petaluma Health Care District.

Under Faith’s leadership, PHCD’s community health work has included local health initiatives, such as HeartSafe Community and the Community Health Initiative of the Petaluma Area. CHIPA is a Sonoma County Health Action Chapter, an initiative dedicated to improving health and well-being and reducing disparities across the county.

PHCD has aligned partners to address local issues, such as: quality and affordable early education programs, mental health and substance abuse services, and increased access to affordable fresh, healthy foods at farmers’ markets for qualified residents. An example of innovative and measurable programs conceived to address a community health issue, PHCD spearheaded the launch of the Petaluma Sober Circle, a collaborative pilot project which connects chronic inebriated homeless to services and housing.

PHCD owns Petaluma Valley Hospital, and Faith is currently working with the PHCD Board to transition hospital operations from St. Joseph Health to a new operator. Her previous roles include serving as site administrator and chief nursing officer at PVH and executive director of patient care services at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

Are there new health concerns that you are addressing since the North Bay fires?

The fires have caused significant trauma and stress in Sonoma County. We’ve focused much of our collaborative mental health work on trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) over the past two years, but the North Bay fires have heightened the need for education on and access to trauma-informed care.

We are doing whatever we can to bring this perspective and methodology to our community. For example, we are bringing a bicultural and bilingual mental health professional to conduct a sold-out training on the impact immigration policies have on children and families who are already vulnerable as a result of their immigration status and are even more impacted now as a result of the fire. Our goal is to help Southern Sonoma County become a self-healing community.

Additionally, our HeartSafe Community initiative has grown and has become even more important since the fires because of the correlation between stress and heart health. We just started offering a new service for businesses through our HeartSafe Community program that provide onsite hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) trainings for workplace sudden cardiac arrest. We can offer the training – as well as full certification courses – in English and Spanish, and are now selling dual language AEDs.

Jon Friedenberg

Chief operating officer, Marin General Hospital

250 Bon Air Road, Greenbrae 94904; 415-925-7000

Jon Friedenberg provides the overall direction for internal hospital operations. Friedenberg received his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley, a master’s degree from U.C. Davis, and was a fellow at the Wexner Heritage Foundation.

Since the North Bay fires, have there been any changes considered to the procedures that are to be followed in case of an emergency evacuation?

Hospitals are designed to shelter-in-place which means that we have the ability to keep patients and staff safe inside the facility. While Marin General Hospital has procedures for evacuation, the nature and scope of these fires has started a broader discussion within the hospital and at the county level in terms of assessing the risk. Beyond the challenge of safely getting out of the hospital, we are taking a closer look at how we manage and track patients that need to be transferred to alternate care sites within or outside of Marin.

Has the North Bay fires made an impact to the staffing at your facility? If so, in what way?

There certainly was an emotional toll on the Marin General Hospital Family. We had employees who were personally impacted. If not personally impacted, most of us knew someone who was. Our Human Resources team did an outstanding job establishing a hotline to help employees who needed temporary living accommodations and a compassionate benefit transfer program where staff could donate their vacation time.

Naomi Fuchs

CEO, Santa Rosa Community Health

983 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa 95404; 707-583-8700

Naomi Fuchs began her tenure at Santa Rosa Community Health in 2001. The organization has grown from 45 employees serving 5,000 patients in one location to nearly 500 staff serving more than 50,000 patients at nine (soon to be eleven) service delivery sites.

Under Fuchs’ guidance, the scope of services provided through the health centers has expanded from primary medical care to include mental and dental health care, complementary and alternative medicine, and many specialty services.

She advocates for health equity in numerous county and state-wide organizations. Fuchs has more than 30 years of experience in health care executive management, along with a degree in anthropology from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Sonoma State University.

Since the North Bay fires, have there been any changes considered to the procedures that are to be followed in case of an emergency evacuation?

Even before the fire, SRCH had a comprehensive emergency plan. Nonetheless, the October firestorm was an opportunity to evaluate the strengths and areas of improvement for that plan. In particular, we are working on improving our communications systems across the agency and with employees, clarifying roles, and strengthening emergency preparedness training.

Have the North Bay fires made an impact to the staffing at your facility? If so, in what way?

SRCH lost our largest health center, the Vista Campus, in the North Bay fires. Vista was the work place for 180 of our 500 employees. We have been able to redeploy all of our employees to new locations, and thus we have not had to reduce staffing. Unfortunately, we have lost valuable staff due to the fires as they make the difficult choice to leave Sonoma County for more affordable housing.

Thea Giboney

Medical group administrator, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area

3285 Claremont Way, Napa 94558; 707-258-2500

Giboney is responsible for all medical group operations, including the hospital based services of Laboratory, Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiac Cath Lab and the Emergency Department. She joined Kaiser Permanente in 1991 and has served for 15 years in many Northern California regional roles primarily focused on operational performance improvement. Giboney earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition and clinical dietetics from the University of California, Berkeley and a masters of health administration from St. Mary’s College, in Moraga. She is currently a member of the Solano County Trauma Advisory Committee.

Alicia Hardy

CEO, OLE Health

1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa 94558; 707-254-1770

Hardy, interim CEO and former deputy chief executive officer, became the new CEO of Ole Health in January.

Hardy joined OLE Health in 2009 and has more than 15 years of experience in the fields of education, mental health and health care administration. She spent several years living and working abroad in both Peru and Nigeria where she worked with underserved communities on initiatives related to health and wellness.

After returning from South America, Hardy co-founded and taught at a charter school in the South Bronx with the goal of reducing academic disparities in the community.

Hardy is a licensed clinical social worker and has provided behavioral health care to patients both at the VA Medical Center in San Francisco and OLE Health. She holds a master’s degree in management and planning from the School of Social Welfare at UC Berkeley and has spent the past five years at OLE in various leadership positions overseeing large scale initiatives related to integration and redesign of care delivery systems. She held the position of chief strategy officer prior to being promoted to deputy chief executive officer in January 2016.

Norair Jemjemian

Senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano

3285 Claremont Way, Napa 94558; 707-258-2500 

Jemjemian is responsible for health plan services, hospital operations, and services provided to members outside of the hospital setting, including continuing care, pharmacy, and health plan regulatory services. He has more than 23 years of hospital, health plan, and medical group management experience. This includes 21 years with Kaiser Permanente and two years with HCA Healthcare. His experience includes 12 years in positions such as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Jemjemian holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of LaVerne and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the California State University, Northridge.

Konard Jones

President and CEO, NorthBay Healthcare

4500 Business Center Drive, Fairfield 94534; 707-646-3116

Jones took the reins as president and chief executive officer at NorthBay Healthcare in April 2017 after two years of running the hospital division. The independent health system comprises three subsidiaries: NorthBay Healthcare Group (NorthBay Medical Center and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital), NorthBay Health Advantage and NorthBay Healthcare Foundation.

Prior to coming to NorthBay Healthcare, Jones was vice president of Professional & Support Services at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland. From 2004 to 2011, he was president and CEO of Broadline Medical Inc., a privately-owned medical products manufacturer and distributor. It followed his first stint at NorthBay Healthcare, when he served as the vice president of Human Resources from 1995 until 2004.

Jones has degrees in business management and secondary education (psychology) from Grambling State University. He currently serves as a board member with Western Health Advantage, California Healthcare Insurance/Optima and the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California.

Since the North Bay fires, have there been any changes considered to the procedures that are to be followed in case of an emergency evacuation?

The proximity of the Atlas Peak fire spurred a rigorous review not only of evacuation procedures, but emergency preparedness up and down the organization. That was the positive to come from an extremely negative calamity. No major alterations were deemed required, but many policies and procedures were fine tuned.

Have the North Bay fires made an impact to the staffing at your facility? If so, in what way?

The impact on regular staffing was temporary and quickly returned to normal.

Bob Just

Chief operating officer, St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare, Northern California

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 95405

Just serves as the top regional executive working with the physicians of Annadel Medical Group in Sonoma County, Queen of the Valley Medical Associates in Napa County and Humboldt Medical Specialists in Humboldt County. The three groups completed a rebranding effort a little over a year ago and are now known in each community as St. Joseph Health Medical Group.

Just began his work with Heritage Healthcare in May 2010 as director of Annadel Medical Group. He has been with St. Joseph Health for more than 16 years and began his career in the pathology department at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

He also worked as a manager of strategic planning and business development before joining St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare. Just holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University and a master’s degree in health care administration from Bellevue University.

Kevin A. Klockenga

CEO, St. Joseph Health, Northern California Region

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 95405; 707-546-3210

Kevin Klockenga oversees the nonprofit’s five hospitals and multiple clinics that span Humboldt, Sonoma and Napa counties. Klockenga joined St. Joseph Health in 2008, serving as COO for Sonoma County.

In 2009, he advanced to president and CEO before becoming the region’s top executive in 2011.

Klockenga has more than 25 years of executive experience in the health care industry. He has been chairman of the North Bay section of the Hospital Council, has served on the boards of the California Hospital Association and Western Health Advantage, and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and his master’s degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Naveen Kumar

Physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

99 Montecillo Road, San Rafael 94903; 415-444-2000

Naveen Kumar, M.D., has recently been named physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center. He has been a Kaiser Permanente doctor since 2007. He was most recently the chief of Interventional Radiology at the San Rafael Medical Center. He is board certified in both Diagnostic and Vascular and Interventional Radiology. He completed his residency in radiology at UCSF, followed by a fellowship in interventional radiology. He was honored as a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 outstanding young professional in 2012.

Vicky Locey

Chief operating officer and chief nursing executive, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-393-4000

Vicky Locey, R.N., is responsible for day-to-day hospital operations and patient care services for more than 169,000 members. Immediately prior, she served nearly four years as COO at Vallejo Medical Center, and in total has worked nearly 30 years for Kaiser Permanente.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree in nursing administration and a masters in business administration, and has volunteered as a nursing teacher and mentor in Vietnam and Costa Rica.

Kelly Mather

CEO, Sonoma Valley Hospital

347 Andrieux St., Sonoma 95476; 707-935-5000

Kelly Mather has served as CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital since 2010 and led the revitalization of the hospital during this time, overseeing an extensive upgrade of the facility and the addition of a state-of-the-art Emergency Department and Surgery Center.

Under her leadership, SVH has achieved top satisfaction rankings and gained national recognition for outstanding quality and safety. Ms. Mather actively leads health improvement through the development of a model for Healing Hospitals and implementation of wellness programs within the hospital and the community using education models she has developed.

She previously served as the CEO of San Leandro Hospital and Sutter Lakeside Hospital, and received her bachelors from Auburn University and her masters from Medical College of Virginia.

Since the North Bay fires, have there been any changes considered to the procedures that are to be followed in case of an emergency evacuation?

The hospital is always ready for evacuation. Facing the possibility for an entire week during the fires helped us review our procedures and found the team prepared.

Mike Purvis

CEO, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-576-4000

Mike Purvis has served as leader of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital since 2009.

He and his team developed and opened the new state of the art hospital in October 2014. Recently, Purvis assumed additional responsibilities as CEO of both Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Novato Community Hospital.

In this capacity, he will focus on integrating the Sutter North Bay services in collaboration with the medical group partners. In this role he develops and guides the strategic direction of the North Bay hospitals and is responsible for sustaining long term clinical and business performance.

Purvis’s experience leading nonprofit community hospitals and health systems includes prior service as CEO with Saint Joseph’s Health System’s in Northern California and with Baptist Hospitals and Health Systems in Phoenix, Arizona.

He began his career as a physical therapist providing direct patient care. Purvis is a graduate of Portland State University with a masters of business administration.

Deborah Raymond

Chief operating officer and interim chief nurse executive, Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center and Acute Rehabilitation Center

975 Sereno Drive, Vallejo 94589; 707-651-1000

A Vallejo resident of 15 years, Deborah Raymond has been with Kaiser Permanente for more than 30 years in a variety of leadership roles, including Cardiac Service Line Director, chief nursing officer and interim senior vice president/area manager for the Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center. She holds a master’s of science in nursing and a master’s of business administration with a health care management specialty, both from the University of Phoenix. In addition, she currently serves on the executive board of the Solano Coalition for Better Health and the Solano County Whole Person Care Steering Committee.

Todd Salnas

President, St. Joseph Health Sonoma County

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa 95405; 707-546-3210

Todd Salnas oversees one of the county’s largest nonprofit employer. As president, Salnas oversees inpatient, outpatient and community outreach operations that employ 2,239 people at Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, along with a wide range of non-hospital-based services throughout the county.

Prior to becoming president, he served as chief operating officer for St. Joseph Health Sonoma County. Salnas came to St. Joseph Health from his former post as chief operating officer for Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital, a 444-bed facility in Whittier. Previously, he served as administrative director for Phoenix Baptist Hospital and Medical Center and as a financial and medical management resident for HealthPartners Health Plan of Phoenix. He holds a dual master’s degree in business administration and health sciences administration from Arizona State University.

Michael Shulman

Physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

401 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-393-4000

Michael Shulman, M.D., a Santa Rosa urologist, was named physician-in-chief at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in 2017. Dr. Shulman, joined the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center in 2006. He served as Santa Rosa’s Chief of Urology for more than nine years. Dr. Shulman was born and raised in central coastal California. He graduated from Occidental College, Magna Cum Laude, with a degree in chemistry. He received his masters degree in chemistry from Harvard University and from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland.

He taught high school chemistry at Iolani and Punahou Schools in Hawaii. He also worked as an environmental consultant for both private industry and the Hawaii State Department of Health.

Shulman received his medical degree from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, where he graduated cum laude. He then completed an internship in general surgery and residency in Urology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Cherie Stagg

Chief nurse executive, Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center

1 Quality Drive, Vacaville 95688; 707-624-4000

Cherie Stagg, R.N., M.S.N., joined Kaiser Permanente in 2010 and has held several leadership roles including nurse manager and service director for the Family Birth Center. Stagg holds a master’s degree in nursing administration from Holy Names University, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Samuel Merritt-Saint Mary’s Intercollegiate College.

Christopher Walker

Physician-in-chief, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano Area

3285 Claremont Way, Napa 94558; 707-258-2500

Christopher Walker, M.D., is a family medicine physician who oversees the physicians, as well as clinical staff caring for members and patients in the area. Walker is originally from Southern California, but has resided in Vacaville for 20 years.

He graduated from University of California, Santa Barbara, before joining the United States Air Force to pursue his medical degree. Walker completed medical school, and served in clinical roles overseas. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. After his separation from the Air Force, Dr. Walker joined Kaiser Permanente in 2008 and had held multiple local and regional leadership roles.