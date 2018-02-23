Meet 25 North Bay health care leaders

Here are some of the people in the North Bay who are helping to fashion the future of the health care industry.

The information is provided by the leaders’ organizations. The Business Journal asked each person profiled to answer two questions related to the 2017 October wildfires and their impact. The responses of those who answered those questions follows each profile. They are listed alphabetically by last name.

Tanir Ami

CEO, OLE Health Foundation

1141 Pear Tree Lane, Napa 94558; 707-254-1770

In November, after six years, Tanir Ami stepped down as CEO of OLE Health in November and into a part-time role as CEO of the OLE Health Foundation. Alicia Hardy (see below) is the new CEO of OLE Health.

Ami’s role with the foundation will include ensuring ongoing development work as well as the successful launch next year of OLE’s south Napa campus, a $30 million, three-story, 28,000-square-foot clinic at 300 Hartle Court, near the Century Napa Valley theaters.

Cindy Calvillo

Chief operating officer, Kaiser Permanente – Vacaville Medical Center

1 Quality Drive, Vacaville 95688; 707-624-4000

Cindy Calvillo is the chief operating officer for Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center. She has more than 13 years of experience with Kaiser Permanente in Southern California and has held several leadership roles in areas like quality, patient safety, nursing operations, infection control and inpatient palliative care.

Calvillo has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas, in El Paso, Texas.

Bill Carroll

Vice president for medical affairs, Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-576-4000

Bill Carroll, M.D., is a physician who has been practicing internal medicine in Sonoma County since 1994.

A member of Northern California Medical Associates since his arrival, he continues to practice office-based internal medicine. He is a graduate of Purdue University, where he became Phi Beta Kappa studying biology, and of Indiana University School of Medicine.

Carroll has been active in medical staff leadership at Sutter Santa Rosa since 2006, when he became a member of the Medical Executive Committee.

He was elected vice chief of staff in 2007, serving in that capacity for two years. He was the chief of staff at Sutter Santa Rosa in 2010 and 2011. For more than five years, Carroll has served as the chief medical executive at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. In this capacity he is responsible for quality and safety at the hospital, and has led many quality improvement initiatives, including projects to reduce sepsis mortality rates, reduce rates of hospital acquired infections, and improve physician engagement.

Carroll has been board certified in geriatrics, and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a professional society for internal medicine and internal medicine sub-specialties. He has published papers in academic journals. Carroll serves on the Philanthropy Board of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

Judy Coffey

Senior vice president and Sonoma–Marin area manager, Kaiser Permanente