Carneros Brewing Company closed its business in Sonoma Valley in February and transferred its business and facilities to Hanson of Sonoma Distillery, who will make whiskey on the property.



“We received an offer that we couldn’t refuse,” said Jesus Ceja, one of the main owners of the brewery.

Ceja and some other members of the family started Carneros Brewing Company in 2011. The microbrewery had capacity to increase production to 5,000 barrels or more.

“He was a global brewmaster for Anheuser-Busch for nearly 17 years,” Amelia Ceja, president of Ceja Vineyards, told the Business Journal in 2016. “When InBev purchased Anheuser-Busch, he was done with the corporate world. He decided to move from St. Louis (Missouri) back to California.

“That’s when the idea of having a microbrewery started. It’s not like we’re pulling something out of a hat.”

