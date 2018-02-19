s
North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | February 19, 2018, 12:51AM

Updated 2 hours ago.

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,592sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, #300, San Rafael; office; Vesalius Creations, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Bleu Properties; na; Aug. 22

2,581sf at 4000 Civic Center Drive, #330, San Rafael; office; Roots of Peace; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; SFF MEC, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; Nov. 22

2,453sf at 1 Harbor Drive, #208, Sausalito; office, renewal; Marin Magazine, Inc.; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; Nov. 20

2,331sf at 1099 D St., Penthouse A, San Rafael; office, extension; The Big Picture; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 1099 D Street LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 11

2,304sf at 3060 Kerner Blvd., #H & W, San Rafael; industrial; Danielle Clemenza; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Weissensee Properties; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Oct. 30

600sf at 475 Gate Five Road, #316, Sausalito; office; Fulcrum Real Estate and Development; na; 475 Gate 5 Road Owners; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Nov. 29

442sf at 3 Harbor Drive, #107, Sausalito; office, renewal; Philip Eubank; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; Sept. 6

280sf at 180 Harbor Drive, #216, Sausalito; office; PrioloHenry, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Harbor Drive Associates, L.P.; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Oct. 26

247sf at 90 Throckmorton Lane, #23, Mill Valley; office; Susanne Brogger; na; Keystone Block, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 17

SONOMA COUNTY

3,100sf at 3345 Industrial Drive, #15, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bottle Barn, LLC; na; Mike Biaggi; Joel Jaman of K&C; Feb. 1

2,896sf at 1022 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Floortex Design; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Bahram Assadipour; na; Jan. 12

2,163sf at 1101 College Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma County Family YMCA; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Lynn K. Smith 1994 Trust; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Nov. 10

2,076sf at 860 Piner Road, #22 & 23, Santa Rosa; industrial; Cooperage Brewing Company; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren-Piner, LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Dec. 11

1,500sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, #O, Santa Rosa; retail; Sonoma County Library; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Sami & Saud Khoury LLC; na; Dec. 29

1,453sf at 1445 Santa Rosa Ave., #A-3, Santa Rosa; retail; Noah and Hali Lenox; Joel Jaman of K&C; Santa Rosa Center LLC; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 26

970sf at 101 Brookwood Ave., #204, Santa Rosa; office; Inquiring Systems, Inc.; Barry Palma of NKF; Edward P. & Nancy M. Smith 2006 Trust; Barry Palma of NKF; Nov. 4

722sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B302, Santa Rosa; office; Gateway Learning Group, Inc.; Barry Palma of NKF; SR Lakes Waterfall DE, LLC; Barry Palma of NKF; Oct. 31

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

12,807sf at 777 Grand Ave., #1 & 2, San Rafael; retail, investment; Grand Landing, LLC; Mac Cranford of NKF; Alvin B. Chan, Inc.; na; Nov. 2; $5,900,000

NAPA COUNTY

40,380sf at 902 Enterprise Way, Napa; industrial, warehouse, three buildings; Firetree I, LP & LeFever Mattson, Inc.; na; 900 Business Park, LLC; na; Nov. 30; $6,050,000

25,265sf at 908 Enterprise Way, Napa; industrial; Firetree II, LP & LeFever Mattson, Inc.; na; 908 Enterprise, LLC; na; Dec. 1; $3,150,000

22,000sf at 860 Kaiser Road, Napa; industrial, flex; Firetree III, LP & 860 Kaiser Road, LLC; na; Kaiser Enterprise Investors & 860 Kaiser, LLC; na; Dec. 1; $3,050,000

7,200sf at 1362-1364 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga; retail; Tadaima, Inc.; na; Jon A. Seeger Revocable Trust; na; Jan. 5; $3,500,000

SOLANO COUNTY

126,324sf at 2373 N. Watney Way, Fairfield; industrial, warehouse; George M. Mitchell Family 1994 Living Revocable Trust; na; Watney Industrial 1 LLC, Watney Industrial 2 LLC, Watney Industrial 3 LLC, Watney Industrial 4 LLC & Watney Industrial 5 LLC; na; Dec. 19; $8,400,000

29,979sf at 38-44 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo; hospitality, motel (78-room Howard Johnson Inn & Suites); Shree Jalaram Vallejo Lodging, LP; na; MJK Properties, Inc.; na; Dec. 21; $7,125,000

5,696sf at 303 Sacramento St., Vallejo; office, medical; Richard & Maria Drew Living Trust; na; Sacramento Street Medical Office Building, LLC; na; Nov. 8; $4,800,000

SONOMA COUNTY

335,412sf at 107 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park; residential land (7.77 acres); S.S. Ishaq Trust & S.C. Ishaq Trust; na; Paula Mendenhall Revocable Trust; na; Nov. 29; $1,700,000

228,440sf at 5890–5922 Pruitt Ave., Windsor; industrial land (5.24 acres), owner-user; SOCO Investments, LLC; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Shiloh Oaks Company, LLC; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Aug. 31; na

24,196sf at 18870 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma; retail (Vineyard Shopping Center); Tannery Bend, LLC; na; Redbird Investment Group LLC, Vineyard Center Series & Rosemont Park Associates; na; Dec. 5; $5,150,000

19,921sf at 641–647 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail, investment; 4th & D, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Stephanie K. Plante 2003 Seperate Property Trust, et. al.; Mac Cranford of NKF; Nov. 2; $4,425,000

19,707sf at 6741 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol; retail & office; Valhaus, LP; na; Gravenstation, LLC; na; Dec. 1; $4,125,000

1,920sf at 4840 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; retail, service station; WS Fuel Inc.; na; Atallah E. & Diana R. Batshon Family Living Trust, Elias A. & Hanady Batshon Family Living Trust; na; Dec. 7; $2,700,000