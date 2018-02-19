Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,592sf at 101 Lucas Valley Road, #300, San Rafael; office; Vesalius Creations, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Bleu Properties; na; Aug. 22

2,581sf at 4000 Civic Center Drive, #330, San Rafael; office; Roots of Peace; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; SFF MEC, LLC; Haden Ongaro, Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; Nov. 22

2,453sf at 1 Harbor Drive, #208, Sausalito; office, renewal; Marin Magazine, Inc.; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; Nov. 20

2,331sf at 1099 D St., Penthouse A, San Rafael; office, extension; The Big Picture; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; 1099 D Street LLC; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Jan. 11

2,304sf at 3060 Kerner Blvd., #H & W, San Rafael; industrial; Danielle Clemenza; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Weissensee Properties; Haden Ongaro, Mark Carrington & Alisa Belew of NKF; Oct. 30

600sf at 475 Gate Five Road, #316, Sausalito; office; Fulcrum Real Estate and Development; na; 475 Gate 5 Road Owners; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Nov. 29

442sf at 3 Harbor Drive, #107, Sausalito; office, renewal; Philip Eubank; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; Sept. 6

280sf at 180 Harbor Drive, #216, Sausalito; office; PrioloHenry, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Harbor Drive Associates, L.P.; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; Oct. 26

247sf at 90 Throckmorton Lane, #23, Mill Valley; office; Susanne Brogger; na; Keystone Block, LLC; Vesa Becam & Matt Storms of K&C; Nov. 17

SONOMA COUNTY

3,100sf at 3345 Industrial Drive, #15, Santa Rosa; industrial; Bottle Barn, LLC; na; Mike Biaggi; Joel Jaman of K&C; Feb. 1

2,896sf at 1022 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Floortex Design; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Bahram Assadipour; na; Jan. 12

2,163sf at 1101 College Ave., #230, Santa Rosa; office; Sonoma County Family YMCA; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Lynn K. Smith 1994 Trust; Barry Palma & Preston Smith of NKF; Nov. 10

2,076sf at 860 Piner Road, #22 & 23, Santa Rosa; industrial; Cooperage Brewing Company; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; McLaren-Piner, LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceno of K&C; Dec. 11

1,500sf at 1331 Guerneville Road, #O, Santa Rosa; retail; Sonoma County Library; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Sami & Saud Khoury LLC; na; Dec. 29

1,453sf at 1445 Santa Rosa Ave., #A-3, Santa Rosa; retail; Noah and Hali Lenox; Joel Jaman of K&C; Santa Rosa Center LLC; Joel Jaman of K&C; Sept. 26

970sf at 101 Brookwood Ave., #204, Santa Rosa; office; Inquiring Systems, Inc.; Barry Palma of NKF; Edward P. & Nancy M. Smith 2006 Trust; Barry Palma of NKF; Nov. 4

722sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B302, Santa Rosa; office; Gateway Learning Group, Inc.; Barry Palma of NKF; SR Lakes Waterfall DE, LLC; Barry Palma of NKF; Oct. 31

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY