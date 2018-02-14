The deadline for private cleanup of fire debris for commercial and residential properties in Sonoma County and the City of Santa Rosa is April 9, Sonoma County announced today.

Private cleanups are done by property owners who opted out of the government-sponsored debris removal program. Wildfires swept through Sonoma County in October, destroying thousands of homes and some businesses.

The notification of the approaching deadline will also be made via a letter to property owners. The letters will also detail “why the timely removal of hazardous debris at all burn sites is essential,” the county stated.

“It is critical that the debris be safely and promptly removed to protect property owners, neighborhoods, and our watersheds,” said Sonoma County Director of Environmental Health Christine Sosko in the announcement. “All properties, including commercial properties, are required to promptly remove the hazardous debris from their properties to ensure protection of public health.”

Failing to meet the deadline could lead the county and city to assess penalties and or take abatement actions to make sure toxic ash and other hazardous materials and debris are removed from all properties in the burn areas.