The Family Coppola on Wednesday said it has promoted Wendy Putman to CEO of its new Great Women Spirits company.

Filmmaker, vintner and hotelier Francis Ford Coppola launched the venture in September and started distributing its small-batch, classically styled vodka, gin, and brandy in October to certain restaurants and retailers. Lovelace Gin was recently named “Best of Show Clear Spirit” in the Craft Distillers Spirits Competition.



“Our family is no stranger to accomplished, empowered women,” Coppola said in the announcement. “Sofia [Coppola] was one of the first women to emerge as a film director, and Ellie [Eleanor Coppola] became a movie director at age 81. Many of the most senior positions at The Family Coppola are held by women, including Wendy. This promotion is a natural fit given Wendy’s accomplishments through the years.”

Putman will continue in her role as president for wholesale sales for the wine division of The Family Coppola, which includes Sonoma County operations Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Virginia Dare Winery.

“Wendy has been a valued employee for over 17 years,” says The Family Coppola CEO Corey Beck. “… She is not only respected in her vast network of supplier and distributor colleagues, but admired for her remarkable ability to exceed expectations, which makes her the perfect fit to lead Great Women Spirits into its next chapter.”