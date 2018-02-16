It's no secret that the North Bay is home to one of the best culinary scenes in the nation. But it's still nice to get some local recognition in the "Oscars of food."

A handful of local chefs and restaurants stand out among the 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists. The list includes a few familiar names from St. Helena, Napa and Sonoma. The Charter Oak in St. Helena is up for "Best New Restaurant."

Napa and Sonoma County semifinalists include:

Best New Restaurant

The Charter Oak, St. Helena, CA



Outstanding Chef

Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA



Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional

Cathy Corison, Corison Winery, St. Helena, CA

Steve Matthiasson, Matthiasson Wines, Napa, CA



Best Chef: West

Karen Taylor, El Molino Central, Sonoma, CA

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, March 14. To see the full list of 2018 semifinalists, visit jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2018-james-beard-award-semifinalists.