Greg Hurd, PE, PLS, LEED AP, has been named executive vice president of civil engineering, planning and survey firm BKF Engineers.

Hurd will continue in his role as the principal-in-charge of the Santa Rosa BKF office, but he will have a greater emphasis on the firm’s strategic management and growth initiatives.

“Over the last 100 years, we have grown at a healthy pace to our current staff of over 400. As we grow we will continue to integrate best practices and keep our values in place,” Hurd stated in the announcement.

Hurd is a licensed civil engineer and land surveyor and is a LEED-accredited professional with more than 30 years of leadership and management experience, the firm stated. He has managed both private and public works projects throughout Northern California, including work on the historic Treasure Island in the San Francisco Bay, the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit, Russian River Brewing Company in Sonoma County and Indian Springs Resort in Napa Valley.

Hurd joined BKF in 2009, when the North Bay engineering firm Carlenzoli Associates merged with BKF.

BKF has 13 offices, located in California.