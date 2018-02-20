Read more about the recovery from the North Bay wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

Still shaken from last fall’s wildfires, Sonoma County’s housing market saw its inventory drop in January to the lowest level for the month in more than a quarter-century.

The county ended last month with only 414 single-family homes for sale, according to The Press Democrat’s monthly housing report, compiled by Pacific Union International senior vice president Rick Laws. That is the lowest level for January since Laws and his predecessor, real estate agent John Favre, began collecting data for the newspaper in 1990.

“Inventory has never been this low,” Laws said. “That’s big.”

Laws and other agents said the fire set off a scramble for housing that continues to be felt four months later.

“We have a lot of people who aren’t rebuilding, and that added to the demand,” said Bill Facendini, president and broker of Terra Firma Global Partners in Santa Rosa.

Trish McCall, an agent with Keller Williams Realty in Santa Rosa, said she now sees fire survivors seeking to purchase homes because they are “sick” of apartments or other rentals.

McCall said clients tell her, “I don’t want to live like this anymore. I want to get my life back together.”

Buyers in January purchased 264 single-family homes in the county. Sales increased 11 percent from a year earlier and were the highest since 2014.

The county’s median sales price was $670,000, less than 1 percent below the revised record high for December of $673,500. The median price last month increased nearly 16 percent from a year earlier and has more than doubled since hitting a low of $305,000 in February 2009 during a national housing crisis.

The county’s housing market is still feeling the effects of October wildfires, which claimed 24 lives and destroyed more than 5,100 homes here.

In November and December, buyers here purchased a record $738 million in houses and condominiums. The amount surpassed the value of such properties, not adjusted for inflation, that sold at the height of the housing bubble 12 years earlier.

The county’s housing inventories have fluctuated dramatically since the turn of the millennium. In 2005, during the height of the housing bubble, the number of available homes at the end of January totaled 575.

In 2008, when home prices plunged and foreclosures skyrocketed, the inventory for the end of January mushroomed to 2,098.

The large number of foreclosures kept inventory inflated above 1,000 for January through 2012. But the number of available homes hasn’t exceeded 600 for the month since 2013.

Last month’s record-low inventory didn’t come about because of a drop in properties coming to market. Sellers last month placed 330 single-family houses for sale as new listings. That was the largest number for the month in four years.

Tom Kemper, manager of the Coldwell Banker office on Bicentennial Avenue in Santa Rosa, said even with tight supply, certain sellers have needed to drop the sales prices on their properties. However, that usually happens because a house was initially overpriced or needs considerable work.

In contrast, attractive, “turnkey” homes priced correctly are often receiving multiple offers that exceed the asking prices.

“Those are the houses that everybody talks about,” Kemper said.