Healdsburg wine company Truett-Hurst Inc. reported that its net sales slightly decreased last quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company on Feb. 14 said it had $5.7 million in sales for the three months ending Dec. 31, down 1 percent from the period in 2016. Truett-Hurst reported a gross profit of $1.8 million for the quarter, a 10 percent drop from the previous year.

It also noted in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that a Sonoma County Superior Court judge on Nov. 20 dismissed a court case against it by the parent company of Mendocino Wine Co. Mendocino Wine had alleged that Truett-Hurst helped winemaker Paul Dolan breach his fiduciary duties with the Ukiah winery.

The company’s stock closed Friday at $1.88 per share.