The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Chad O. Dorr has joined Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz’s business law, real estate transactions and estate-planning practices.

The firm stated that Dorr is a graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, the U.S. Naval Academy, and U.C. Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall). He served in the Navy for 21 years as a commissioned naval officer and combat helicopter pilot. After retiring from the Navy as a commander, he attended law school then joined the Washington, D.C., he became an associate in the office of Jones Day, where he was a part of the law firm's international trade and national security practice.

His practice currently focuses on business and real estate transactions, regulatory compliance and estate-planning.

—

Katie Florian, CPA, is the new controller for Montgomery Taylor & Company.

Florian is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. She has a Master of Science degree in accounting and nine years of experience working as a CPA.

Matthew Taylor has been hired as the senior wealth adviser at Montgomery Taylor & Company, a CPA and wealth-management firm in Santa Rosa.

Taylor graduated from Sonoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance. He is a licensed California life insurance agent and has Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) series 7, 63 and 65 licenses. The company stated that he has been working in the wealth management industry for more than 17 years.

—

Angela Allgair has joined RE/Max Gold in the Vacaville office as part of the Michelle Panizza Team. Allgair specializes in residential real estate and has a business focus of first-time buyers.

—

Stefanie F. Smith, Ph.D., has been named chief clinical officer (CCO) for Hanna Boys Center. Smith currently serves as the program director of the San Francisco Clinical Psychology PsyD Program at the California School for Professional Psychology at Alliant International University. Additionally, she has served as a research and evaluation consultant as well as a trauma-informed care consultant at Huckleberry Youth Programs in San Francisco.

She also has also served as an HSA Assistant Clinical Faculty member at the University of California-San Francisco in the Child and Adolescent Support Advocacy and Resource Center (CASARC). Before that, Dr. Smith worked at the Trauma Center at JRI in Brookline, Massachusetts as a clinician, trauma-focused assessor, and research coordinator.

Smith has a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from University of Connecticut, an M.A. in clinical psychology from University of Connecticut, an M.A. in education from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and English from Georgetown University.

—

Dheepa Johnston has joined the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa as the director of development. Johnston comes to Santa Rosa from South Carolina where she started her career in medical sales. She holds an MBA with a concentration in health care management and is a member of Leadership Santa Rosa Class 34 through the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber. She is involved with the Sonoma County Alliance, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Young Professionals Network, Sonoma County Professional Women and a former member of the Junior League of Napa-Sonoma.

—

Jenny Juhl has joined Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County as the development and marketing manager.

Juhl has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Sonoma State University. She has been working in Sonoma County nonprofit organizations since 2002, most recently as the director of development for the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. Juhl currently serves on the board of directors for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Wine Country Chapter.