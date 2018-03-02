Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), announced a donation of $200,000 to the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County.

The firm stated it marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership with the organization. The foundation focuses on raising funds in support of those who live and work in the region, from northern Santa Rosa to the Mendocino county border.

In addition, The Dreaming Tree Wines, a Sonoma-based brand, will donate an additional $50,000 to the Wildfire Survivor Mental Health Collaborative.

This new initiative by Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County will launch late spring and involves a collaborative of mental health professionals, including the region’s professional associations of marriage and family therapists, psychologists, Sonoma County Behavioral Health, as well as other partners, are developing a system of care to provide free mental health counseling to all Sonoma County residents in need.

—

Three Santa Rosa charities — Ceres Community Project, Redwood Empire Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa — each received $78,000 from Patelco Credit Union, its members, employees and through the kindness of the broader Bay Area region.

During the wildfires last October, Patelco was forced to close three of its branches at various times. The Santa Rosa branch at one point was just a city block from the Tubbs Fire, according to the announcement.

As a result, more than a dozen Patelco employees were temporarily displaced, and more than 70 Patelco members lost their respective homes.

Each organization is free to use the money as they see fit to the benefit of their constituents and the broader communities they serve.

—

Charles Communications Associates announced the distribution of funds for Napa and Sonoma County fire relief from a GoFundMe campaign which raised close to $60,000 in the weeks following the devastating fires of October 2017.

Charles Communications and its peer team identified Undocufund.org, Ole Health Clinic and Support707.org to receive a total of $37,000. The ONEHOPE Foundation, led by Jake Kloberdanz, generously offered to match the funds for both Ole Health and Undocufund in addition to its very successfully separate campaign for fire relief.

—

Lifehouse, a Marin County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support services to individuals with developmental disabilities, is collaborating with Dominican University and the Marin County Office of Education to again create the first inclusive preschool in Marin and San Francisco counties.

Great Expectations Inclusive Preschool will open in San Rafael this fall and is now accepting enrollment applications, the announcement stated. It is located at the Marindale School campus, 850 Del Ganado Road, San Rafael, CA 94903. The inclusive preschool is designed to serve children with a wide range of abilities, as well as meet the needs of typically developing preschool students.

Lifehouse was founded in Marin County in 1954 by a group of parents who wanted an educational program for their children with developmental disabilities

—

Model Meals expanded meal deliveries to Napa and Sonoma counties in late January.

The company stated that all Model Meals dishes are created and prepared by a team of chefs, using only organic, locally sourced components, all of which are Whole30-approved and paleo-compliant. There is no subscription necessary, so customers are free to order on a weekly basis, as needed. Deliveries are offered on Sundays and Wednesdays, and the meals are easily reheated on the stove or in the oven -- no chopping, cooking, or recipe deciphering required.