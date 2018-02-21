January and full-year figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2016. See data from previous months.

Sonoma County saw strong hotel revenue in January, rising 30.4 percent over January 2016 and overwhelming the next largest North Bay revenue gain, 8.8 percent in nearby Napa County, according to data released Wednesday.

STR, a data and analytics firm, reported Sonoma County’s January hotel revenue was nearly $21 million. The occupancy rate for the month was 73.2 percent, or about 18 percent higher than the same month in January 2016.

October’s wildfires that struck Sonoma County hard with thousands of homes burned, drove a spike in revenue and occupancy in the last quarter of 2017. Going into the new year, January’s average daily room rate in the county was $146.27, a 12.7 percent boost over January 2016.

Despite the fourth-quarter bump in revenue, Sonoma County’s full-year revenue was down 8.6 percent, to $309.8 million, according to STR.

Napa County — less affected by the fires in the number of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed — logged $395.2 million in 2017 revenue, basically unchanged from the previous year. Countywide revenue for January was $19.5 million, up 8.8 percent.