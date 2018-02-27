Brokerage abbreviations: CB = Coldwell Banker; CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; CI = Colliers International; CLBC = Clear Blue Commercial; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank; PC = Premier Commercial Inc.

Here are the latest commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

4,570sf at 1101 Fifth Ave., #250, San Rafael; office, renewal; Trilogy Integrated Resources, LLC; na; 1101 Fifth, LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 11

NAPA COUNTY

1,479sf at 1303 Jefferson St., #100A, Napa; office; SSM Insurance Services, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; Theodore L. Edwards, LLC; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael Moffett of CBCBV; March 1

SONOMA COUNTY

4,400sf at 520 Merchantile Drive, Cotati; industrial; CA Custom Clothing; Kathy Schmidt of CB; na; Kathy Schmidt of CB; March 1

3,100sf at 75 Executive Ave., Rohnert Park; industrial; NorCal Classics Restoration; Kathy Schmidt of CB; na; Kathy Schmidt of CB; Feb. 15

2,352sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #28, Rohnert Park; industrial; Mattie’s Hardwood Flooring; Peter Briceño of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceño & Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 28

2,224sf at 1372 N. McDowell Blvd., #E, Petaluma; office; Sonoma Media Investments, LLC; Kathy Schmidt of CB; Cornerstone Properties; Marty Pistone of CLBC; March 1

2,172sf at 1318 Redwood Way, #210, Petaluma; office; Intelisys, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Seamus Redwood, LP; Russ Mayer of K&C; Oct. 17

1,600sf at 6560 Hembree Lane, #178, Windsor; retail; Duxelles, LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Shiloh Properties, LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Jan. 16

880sf at 239 Windsor River Road, Windsor; office; Finance of America Mortgage, LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; 235 Windsor River Road, LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; Nov. 5

838sf at 6650 Commerce Blvd., #7, Rohnert Park; retail; Whitney’s Dog Spa; Kathy Schmidt of CB; na; Kathy Schmidt of CB; Jan. 15

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MENDOCINO COUNTY

1,160sf at 135 Hospital Drive, Ukiah; office; Avista Enterprises, LLC; na; Gary R. & J. Marlene Keszler Trust; na; Jan. 5; $650,000

SOLANO COUNTY

44,000sf at 220 Peabody Road, Vacaville; retail, outlet store; UA Local No. 343 Pension Trust Fund; na; Joann Hosking Living Trust; na; Nov. 30; $4,575,000

35,000sf at 520 Chadbourne Road, Fairfield; office, owner-user; Kaiser Permanente; na; Buntain Properties; Jon Quick of CI; Oct. 27; $4,740,000

28,655sf at 1680 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville; retail, outlet store (Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th store); Del Medio Vacaville, LLC; na; Nut Tree Retail Phase 4, LLC; na; Jan. 17; $11,250,000

3,300sf at 1038 Washington St., Fairfield; office; Glen Krawiec, Peter Krawiec, Yasmin Khan, Mary J. Krawieckluger, Mary J. K. Kluger; Inam Khan of PC; Philip & Nancy Park 2013 Trust; na; Feb. 15; na

SONOMA COUNTY

918,125sf at 3890 Old Redwood Highway, Santa Rosa; ranch (Cloverleaf Ranch, 21 acres); Solstice, LLC; Ken Bizzell of K&C; E. Lawrence Armstrong Trust; Ken Bizzell & Ken O’Farrell of K&C; Feb. 5; $2,970,000

2,204sf at 6650 Commerce Blvd., #11, Rohnert Park; retail & office; Mexican Market; Kathy Schmidt of CB; Exim Corp.; Kathy Schmidt of CB; Jan. 4; na