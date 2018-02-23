An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding an elderly woman for $9,000 will serve up to four years in prison under a plea bargain with prosecutors, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Anthony Burke, 54, of Santa Rosa pleaded no contest to grand theft against an elder victim and contracting without a license. He also pleaded no contest to violating a restraining order in an unrelated case and to providing false documents during the grand theft case, officials said.

Prosecutors said Burke advertised his services as a licensed contractor with a degree in engineering and a specialty in foundation work. Officials said he was not licensed by the Contractors State Licensing Board, nor did he have any such expertise.

Burke was retained by an 81-year-old woman to perform repairs on her home. She paid him $9,000 over the course of several months, but Burke did not complete the work and actually caused damage to her property, officials said.

Burke was given the option to serve less jail time if he pays back the money in full before his scheduled April 18 sentencing hearing.

