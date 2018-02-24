A new cannabis-backed cryptocurrency hopes to prove that a digital currency designed for social impact can solve real-world problems.

The Cannabium marijuana-backed token, which trades like bitcoin, hopes to be the “first-ever financial contract that you can buy, trade and redeem to get physical CBD,” according to its acting chief executive, Nachshol Cohen. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of at least 113 active chemical compounds identified in cannabis.

Read more at EmeraldReport.com.