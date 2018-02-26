Anaba Wines owners John and Kathleen Sweazey just broke ground on their new wine production and hospitality facility and expect the project to be completed by the end of the year. The construction includes a “state-of-the-art” production facility and a new tasting room.

Anaba Wines’ new buildings are located at 60 Bonneau Road (at highways 121 and 116) where a 120-year-old farm house presently serves as Anaba’s tasting room and administrative offices. The farmhouse will remain a part of the hospitality center.

“Even though everyone loves the old farmhouse, our dream was always to build a state-of-the-art production installation next to an elegant and inviting hospitality facility,” said John Sweazey.

Both new buildings will have sustainability features, including solar and wind power. When the 31,000-square-foot buildings are finished, Anaba Wines, known for its pinots noir, chardonnays and Rhone varieties, will be providing “a new wine country experience” at its location at the “gateway to Sonoma.”

Anaba Wines (anabawines.com) will continue to be open daily during construction from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.