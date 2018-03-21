Each year, the Business Journal invites longtime professionals in various areas of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties to submit analyses of local market activity and trends.
Here are the market reports in this edition:
North Bay overview: Al Coppin of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
Sonoma County retail: Dino D’Argenzio of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
Petaluma: James Manley of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
Sonoma County Airport and northern Sonoma County: Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
Santa Rosa office: Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
Sonoma County apartments: Scott Gerber of Bradley Commercial Real Estate
Solano and Napa industrial and office: Phil Garrett and Jon Quick of Colliers International
Napa: Cathy D’Angelo Holmes and Mike Moffett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley
Napa and Solano industrial and office: Glen Dowling, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb of JLL
Marin economy: Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International
North Marin: Haden Ongaro of Newmark Knight Frank
South Marin: Whitney Strotz of Cushman & Wakefield
Marin apartments: Katherine Higgins of Bradley Commercial Real Estate