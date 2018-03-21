Each year, the Business Journal invites longtime professionals in various areas of Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties to submit analyses of local market activity and trends.

Here are the market reports in this edition:

North Bay overview: Al Coppin of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

Sonoma County retail: Dino D’Argenzio of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

Petaluma: James Manley of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

Sonoma County Airport and northern Sonoma County: Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

Santa Rosa office: Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

Sonoma County apartments: Scott Gerber of Bradley Commercial Real Estate

Solano and Napa industrial and office: Phil Garrett and Jon Quick of Colliers International

Napa: Cathy D’Angelo Holmes and Mike Moffett of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley

Napa and Solano industrial and office: Glen Dowling, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb of JLL

Marin economy: Jeffrey Wilmore of Keegan & Coppin/Oncor International

North Marin: Haden Ongaro of Newmark Knight Frank

South Marin: Whitney Strotz of Cushman & Wakefield

Marin apartments: Katherine Higgins of Bradley Commercial Real Estate