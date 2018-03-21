The Santa Rosa office market has continued to show signs of strengthening over the first quarter of 2018.

Tenant demand and tours of properties are increasing especially for tenants in the 3,000-10,000 square foot range. The October 2017 wildfires had little impact on the office market with only a few properties being damaged or destroyed. The strengthening comes from continued demand as the economy continues to expand and new construction has been extremely limited in the past 12-13 years.

The vacancy rate for Santa Rosa office space stood at 11.7 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, down from 13.4 percent from fourth quarter 2016. This decrease in vacancy represents about 139,922 square feet of positive absorption. We anticipate first-quarter vacancies to further decrease and for this downward trend in vacancy to continue throughout the rest of 2018.

We are currently seeing class A office properties in the best locations commanding rents above $2.25-$2.35 per square foot fully serviced. This is approximately a 10 percent increase over the rents we witnessed towards the end of 2017. We expect this trend of increasing rents to continue throughout 2018 and into 2019 as many of these upper tier properties are 85 percent or more occupied. In addition, government required retrofits to existing spaces such as Title 24 energy efficiency laws are compounding the rent increases as these costs have added 20 percent-25 percent to the cost of improvements.

Office rents in lower quality properties are also experiencing increases of 10 percent-15 percent to the $1.75-$1.95 per square foot full service levels as property owners find themselves on much stronger footing than previous years. It should be noted that many of these lower tier properties are simply obsolete and don’t meet the quality expectations of tenants. That is leading to some tenants circling the market waiting for the right opportunity, especially in the smaller segment of the market of 1,000-2,000 square feet.

Tenant inducements such as free rent can still be negotiated albeit on much lower levels than previously obtained by tenants over the past few years. The free rent is being used by landlord’s to help bridge the gap between expectations and provide lower “effective rents” to tenants while keeping the higher lease contract rates. While in the past up to six plus months of free rent could be negotiated, we are seeing free rent being reduced to one or possibly two months at the maximum.

In addition, turn-key tenant improvement packages are still prevalent in most lease transactions as many landlords are able to obtain better contractor pricing than tenants based on relationships. It remains to be seen what impact, if any, the wildfires will have on construction costs of tenant improvements. It’s widely anticipated that the costs of labor and materials will increase substantially as the rebuilding of homes gains speed. This ultimately will affect the pricing of tenant improvements and will likely result in larger increases in rents towards the end of 2018 and into 2019. It also very likely to lead to an end of the turn-key improvement packages with tenant being required to come out of pocket to complete tenant improvements.

The purchase market for owner-user office buildings has slowed slightly resulting more from a lack of supply than that of lower buyer demand, which remains strong. Interest rates continue to be at all time lows and lenders are bullish on owner/user SBA financings. This low cost of funds is providing companies the ability to purchase and secure long term financing that often results in a lower cost to own a building than leasing it on a monthly cash basis and even more so when tax advantages of ownership are considered.