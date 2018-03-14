Read more about the recovery from the North Bay wildfires in October: nbbj.news/recovery

The Sonoma County Workforce Development Board, in partnership with the county Human Services Department Employment and Training Division, has received $3.25 million in emergency funds from the California Employment Development Department.

Residents can apply through Sonoma County Job Link, the local America’s Job Center of California (2227 Capricorn Way, Suite 100, Santa Rosa; 707-565-5550; www.SonomaWIB.org).

Those eligible for training are current or former residents displaced by the October wildfires who are 18 or older, eligible to work in the U.S. and qualify as dislocated workers.

Businesses impacted by the wildfires can receive a wage credit benefit similar to the tax credit in 2017 for businesses impacted by the hurricanes, according to Ryan, a global tax services and software firm.

Included within the recently signed House Resolution 1892 (Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018) is the employee-retention tax credit for employers affected by California wildfires. This credit allows employers to claim a tax credit equal to 40 percent of the wages paid to an employee if the location of employment was in a core disaster area and that location was impacted by the wildfires. The credit is capped at $2,400 per employee.

Construction has begun in Cloverdale on the Vine Ridge assisted-living project. Operated by Western Living Concepts, Vine Ridge will be a two-story facility with 50 assisted living units composed of studios averaging 380 square feet and two variations of a one-bedroom unit with 440 or 500 square feet.

Western Living Concepts was formed in 1998 and runs two assisted-living facilities in Humboldt County. It is a member of the Danco Group of Companies, which does work in development, construction and property management.

AUL Corp., a Napa-based warranty and vehicle service contract administrator, reported its annual charitable contributions for 2017 surpassed $142,000 for the year, a 69 percent increase over 2016.

According to the company, the beneficiary organizations range from local Napa children’s charities and food banks to national organizations serving those in need around the nation and world.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The group stated that the purpose of the project is to support a public art and artist residency project led by guest artist Chor Boogie. Boogie will engage with area youth in a multiweek artist residency that will incorporate workshops, artist-led talks, performances, and other education opportunities and will culminate in a large street mural in the Boyes Hot Springs area of Sonoma Valley.

As part of a culminating event, the students will be paired with an adult mentor and give a presentation about their creative learning process.