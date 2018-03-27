The principals and employees of Arrow Benefits Group have a long history of contributing time and money to many cherished community organizations. Many of these initiatives involve leading by example.

The firm is now the lead sponsor for United Cerebral Palsy’s annual fundraising campaign and supports this and other nonprofits through its voluntary time-off policy, initiated last year, which also includes matching employee contributions one for one.

Collectively in 2017, the company gave financial contributions totaling more than $50,000, along with an additional $3,000 through the matching gift program.

Through the Arrow Wellness Initiative, the company donated $100,000 in automated external defibrillator (AED) machines that were distributed within the business community. Riverfront Fitness was the first of many to receive an AED.

Principal Andrew McNeil won the Golden Heart Award from the Petaluma Healthcare District for his work with them, as well as for creating the Arrow Wellness Initiative that includes ongoing CPR/First Aid classes and other wellness training workshops offered every month.

Owner Jordan Shields won the first North Bay Children’s Center’s Leadership Award recognizing him as “an outstanding volunteer leader who brings support and a deep commitment that helps drive forward the NBCC mission.”

Principal Mariah Shields is co-founder and chair of “100 Sonoma People Who Care” that selects local charities and people in need and then gathers local business support to assist them.

She has been a volunteer for more than a decade with the Giant Steps Therapeutic Riding Center helping children every Saturday overcome personal issues by riding horses and by working closely with them.

Stephen McNeil, principal, is personally involved as a mentor, and Arrow has sponsored multiple teams at Mentor Me.

In addition, team member Leslie Robbins works with, and donates time, to the Humane Society. The firm has joined the North Bay Leadership Council and company representatives are also on the advisory board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

To elevate and support the community, Arrow launched Culture Insights, an internal program designed to address ways to build a better workforce.