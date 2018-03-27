As 245,000 acres were burning last fall, Carol O’Hara, BPM’s North Bay managing partner, was proactive in ensuring the safety of every employee. She kept staff apprised of the situation and informed about ways to pitch in and help.

BPM collectively raised and donated $10,812 to the Napa Valley Community Foundation and gave an equal amount to the Community Foundation Sonoma County. In addition, BPM gave North Bay staffers $500 to offset the cost of evacuation. BPA’s annual San Francisco Giants fundraiser in April will also raise funds that will go to fire relief programs. Employees were also able to help family, friends and local communities with $25,000 in donations.

The firm allowed those affected by fire to take time off with pay.

Related Stories 27 stories of North Bay philanthropy

For example, Jonathan Wientraub, senior tax supervisor for BPM, was excused for over two weeks so he could serve as liaison between the National Guard, FEMA and others at the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center.

As a first lieutenant in a military police unit, Wientraub helped establish a base camp for 750 Guard personnel at the Ghilotti Construction Company back lot off Todd Road in Santa Rosa. He obtained tents from the Air Force and coordinated the acquisition of shower trailers and large water bladders at this site.

He also deployed guard members to relieve police engaged in traffic control and protecting communities, assigned troops to cleanup the Sonoma County Development Center, as bus drivers transporting evacuees as well as a security force at shelters. Wientraub also went to Southern California to help during their fires.

In 2017, BPM contributed $197,464 to nonprofits, plus another $28,250 so far in 2018. During the annual BPA Day of Service, staff volunteered with 17 organizations — filling food boxes at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, providing landscape maintenance, cleaning and office work at Social Advocates for Youth, and by grounds keeping and cleaning stalls at Sunrise Horse Rescue.

BPM has also adopted the Kid Street Learning Center where employees volunteer weekly. Companywide, BPM colleagues in the Bay Area, India, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands are actively involved in community service.