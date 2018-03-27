Since 1890, Exchange Bank has been serving local communities in Sonoma County and Roseville through charitable giving.

“Giving back to the community is part of our legacy. It’s our mission and a part of our culture,” said Gary Hartwick, president and CEO. “Our employees demonstrate their commitment to the community through thousands of volunteer hours each year.”

In 2017, Exchange Bank donated a total of $768,990 to local communities. Employees raised an additional $117,000 through a variety of fundraising activities.

Of the bank’s cash dividends, 50.44 percent go to the Frank P. Doyle and Polly O’Meara Doyle Scholarship Fund that has provided $83 million to more than 127,000 students in Doyle scholarships since 1948. Doyle was the co-founder of the Sonoma County-based bank.

In 2017, Exchange Bank contributed $121,250 to Santa Rosa Junior College, including the lead gift of $100,000 for SRJC’s 100th Anniversary Campaign and another $21,250 for other SRJC events and funds.

SRJC dedicated the third floor rotunda of the Frank P. Doyle Library on the Santa Rosa campus to Exchange Bank, “In honor of our relationship and in thanks for the significant contributions made by the bank throughout our shared history,” said SRJC Superintendent and President Dr. Frank Chong.

In response to the wildfires, Exchange Bank immediately donated over $150,000 to local nonprofits supporting fire relief and recovery. This included a total of $50,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, the American Red Cross, Ceres Community Project, the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County and the Sonoma Humane Society.

It also donated $50,000 to the SRJC Fire Relief Fund and an additional $50,000 to the Exchange Bank Foundation fund to support employees who lost their home in the fires.

For the past 24 years, the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County has named Exchange Bank the corporate fundraising champion for the Human Race. Exchange Bank provides employees paid time off to participate in a long list of community and nonprofit events: Teen City, Rebuilding Together, United Way’s Day of Caring, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk. Exchange Bank contributes to more than 300 charitable organizations and nonprofits each year.