In addition to Kaiser Permanente’s normal corporate giving through its Community Benefit Program, the organization enlisted the resources of its Northern California Program to help rebuild and heal communities burned in October.

Kaiser provided more than $520,000 to help restore burned child care centers and community clinics, to provide community mental health services to those affected by the fires, and to aid undocumented community members who suffered during the aftereffects of the disaster.

“We continue to be part of the rebuilding and healing efforts for everyone in the communities we serve,” said Judy Coffey, R.N., senior vice president and Sonoma-Marin area manager.

You can also find more than 125 of Kaiser physicians and staff serving on nearly 200 boards, commissions and committees of nonprofit organizations, government entities and local schools, as well as in local clinics and at fundraising events throughout the region.

Kaiser’s Community Benefit giving program is enhanced by the individual generosity of more than 4,500 Marin-Sonoma employees.

The organization’s giving and benefit programs take many forms. Kaiser’s total investment includes charitable care and coverage, grants, donations, sponsorships and services.

Free online health information is available to all. In addition, physicians, nurses and staff gave $148,698 to local organizations of their choice during the annual Community KP’s Educational Theatre programs promoted healthy lifestyles and health information to more than 15,000 students and adults at schools in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Kaiser also provides medical education to MD residents, pharmacy residents, nursing students, summer youth interns as well as clinical and allied health trainees.

Medical research, protocols and clinical best practices are shared with local community clinics through programs such as Vital Signs, and Preventing Heart Attacks and Strokes Everyday (PHASE).

More than 80 Kaiser employees in the North Bay volunteered on the MLK Day of Service. Kaiser is a founding member of Giving Marin and Celebrate Community, providing advertising and promotional opportunities to local nonprofit organizations.

“Kaiser Permanente is, by its very nature, a community benefit and giving organization. We’re proud to be deeply involved in improving our communities,” Coffey added.