Last year, the Montgomery Village donated more than $20,000 in gift certificates was given to schools, service clubs and other nonprofits.

“We’ve always contribute gift certificates as auction items to charitable organizations’ fundraising events. During the fires, those displaced came here seeking friends and a semblance of normalcy,” said Melissa Williams, director of operations. “People arrived with little more than the clothes on their backs — a few even had pet carriers. They felt safe here and our retailers opened their doors to provide heavily discounted prices, while some offered free merchandise.”

She said, as an example, White House | Black Market put up a sign saying, “Come in and take what you need.” Ma Cherie et Moi offered price cuts on bras, and Emily’s Kitchen offered free coffee. Cattlemen’s and Monti’s were giving free meals to first responders. “We gave a store location to a retired merchant offering free items for three weeks — all new items donated by various stores including Patrick James, Chico’s, Classic Duck, and Kaleidoscope Toys. Ireko received major price reductions from suppliers and passed those huge savings along to fire victims who needed to rebuild. Most Montgomery Village stores held sales and offered deep discounts to help community members re-establish their homes.”

Since 2009, Montgomery Village has hosted the popular free summer concert series. All beverage proceeds are donated to various community schools, service clubs and nonprofits.

In 2017, the Village hosted a Fire Relief Concert on Nov. 5 raising $241,000 benefiting fire survivors and first responders. Besides the concerts, each year the Village hosts various events, such as the Secret Santa Marathon, Tricks & Treats, a Musical Instrument Drive and numerous other activities to help raise funds and build awareness of community needs.

Known for its fun events, the Village raised more than $400,000 in 2017 for local nonprofits through a combination of concert donations and other events.

David Codding, owner and general manager, personally donated over $350,000 this year to support a wide range of nonprofit organizations.