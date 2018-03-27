“When it comes to giving back to our community, we’re all in,” said Principal Jay Silverstein. “Moss Adams is proud to being a long-time supporter of multiple charities and nonprofits.”

The company was professionally and personally affected by the devastating wildfires. Several employees lost their homes, and many were evacuated, uniting the company in support of its people and others who were impacted.

The firm contributed more than $100,000 to help those in need in the wake of the fires. North Bay employees collected clothing, toiletries and other necessary supplies for evacuees and those in need.

Thanks to the companywide Give Back Program, the Moss Adams’ Foundation matches employee donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500 for qualified nonprofit organizations and local partner support.

A local donations committee was established to review and fulfill charitable donation requests from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, SAY, Red Cross, Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, Habitat for Humanity, Legal Aid, Boys & Girls Club, the Charles Schulz Museum and Sonoma County Regional Parks.

“We recently joined the efforts of BuildOn, an organization dedicated to breaking the cycle of global poverty, illiteracy and low expectations through service and education. Moss Adams sends several individuals each year to economically poor countries to help BuildOn create more than 1,100 schools around the world where 150,000 children and adults attend every day.”

Here at home, the firm’s Helping Hands Day, a day dedicated to volunteering for causes close to employee’s hearts, has supported the Napa Senior Center, Sonoma County Parks, Humane Society, and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

An office donation box collects travel size soaps and shampoos that are given to the homeless. Moss Adams’ speakers go to middle schools on career days to help students consider future career choices. The firm’s annual Giving Tree collects gifts for local underprivileged individuals. In addition, company employees participate in the Human Race and raise money for various charities.

“We stand ready to extend a helping hand during unexpected tribulation, or to celebrate a well-deserved triumph, by providing volunteers at local organizations and by supporting our community, people and our homes at all times,” Silverstein added.