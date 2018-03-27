Established initially as the fundraising entity for the North Bay Association of Realtors (NorBAR), its charity responded to the October fires in a big way.

The charity’s overall mission is to support other organizations and individuals in local communities enabling them to continue to provide services on an ongoing basis — especially during emergency situations.

“When we were hit by the firestorm, our volunteers stepped up with donations to the Fire Relief Fund and Rebuilding Together, and our fellow REALTOR associations from across the nation sent donations to help local victims in our region,” said CEO Tracy Houtari, chief executive officer.

She said associations from Marin County, Santa Cruz, Chicago and Tuscaloosa, Alabama, donated enough funds so that their charity was able to pay membership dues in 2018 for NorBAR members who lost their homes in the fires.

“None of this could have been possible without our volunteer members who contributed their time, funds and hard work to support our communities.” Houtari explained. Collectively, fundraising efforts by members for fire victims totaled $17,715.

During the charity’s first year of operations, it gave more than $160,445 to deserving organizations and individuals throughout Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

Some of the organizations that benefitted since this charity’s inception include: The Redwood Empire Food Bank, Community Matters, The Living Room, Council on Aging, Social Advocates for Youth, Mr. Music, the Graton Day Labor Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Catholic Charities, The Ukiah Christmas Effort, The Rose and many more.

NorBAR represents more than 3,400 real estate agents and affiliate members throughout the North Bay.