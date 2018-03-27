Among the many things required to rebuild after the fires, finding enough construction workers with the skill sets and tools to do the job is a top priority.

Recognizing the need, the North Coast Builders Exchange (NCBE) stepped forward on Nov. 22 to open a Tool Replacement Center for its members and other construction workers who lost their tools.

“To help them get back to work quicker, we secured and distributed nearly $250,000 worth of new and slightly-used tools to more than 200 contractors and workers in the North Bay over a month-long period at designated warehouse space in Windsor,” said Keith Woods, NCBE CEO.

“This was our way to make sure that those who might be able to take part in rebuilding our communities would be able to do so.”

Two firms offered to store tools, BWS Distributors in Santa Rosa, and 8,500 square feet of warehouse space at the Pruitt Industrial Park off Shiloh Road in Windsor. Apex Tool Group arranged for donated tools to come from suppliers throughout the nation.

Funding, donations and other in-kind support also came from Team Ghilotti, Mead Clark Lumber Company, Healdsburg Lumber Company, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Skikos Trucking and several construction firms from the South Bay.

Local high school Career Technical Education classes focusing on construction also received tools remaining after the distribution to construction workers. These high schools included Montgomery, Analy, Petaluma, American Canyon, Kelseyville, Elsie Allen, Napa, and Slater Junior High. Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane also donated tools owned by her late husband.

Some tools were given to the North Bay Construction Corps, a construction-training program currently underway for high school seniors, sponsored by NCBE and the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Woods said several key individuals made this program a success. They include NCBE President Jeff Scott; past presidents Eric Ziedrich, Greg Hurd and Silas Boden; Jon Richards with the Apex Tool Group; and David Brown, tool replacement coordinator for NCBE.

“Those who received tools said this was one of the few good things that happened to them after the disastrous fires, and that it is nice to know that people care so much.”