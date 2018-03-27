One of the four guiding principles of the company established by Steve Maass, founder and president of Oliver’s Markets, is support for community, along with providing customers with choice, keeping a local focus and offering fair prices and great quality.

Each year Oliver’s supports many charities and fundraising events with cash and in-kind contributions. Each of the firm’s four markets oversees a budget for local support, while larger donations and sponsorships for countywide events and charities come from the central business office.

In 2017, total donations and sponsorships totaled $57,857.70. During the fourth quarter, Oliver’s sales of holiday bells and local music CDs benefiting Redwood Empire Food Bank resulting in a $7,164.39 donation.

Responding to community needs during the fires, Oliver’s worked with customers and vendors to make contributions to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. Through customer giving, $50,000 in Oliver’s matching funds and support from vendor partners, Oliver’s donated $133,972.89 to this fund — the single largest company and customer-supported fundraising campaign ever — with donations collected at check stands at each location.

Additionally, to help support the increased need for local medical services following the devastating fires, Oliver’s Markets made a $100,000 contribution to the Santa Rosa Community Health Center’s capital campaign.

Beyond direct charitable donations, Oliver’s also supports the community through the Oliver’s Community Card. Customers register for the card (administered by eScript) that allows shoppers to donate a portion of each store purchase to the charity of their choice. In 2017, over $310,000 was donated to Sonoma County charities from the Community Card Program. More than 500 Sonoma County charities are registered beneficiaries. Oliver’s covers all processing fees for this program so 100 percent of each customer’s contribution goes to their designated charity.

To assist seniors on fixed incomes, Oliver’s offers Senior Discount Day each Wednesday from 7 a.m.to 4 p.m. when shoppers 60 years or older save 10 percent off purchases, except for alcohol and tobacco purchases.

Employees are encouraged to volunteer for several events each year while earning points in Oliver’s Employee Wellness Program. The company also supports community events by serving as their “box office” for ticket sales with no processing fees or a cash sponsorship.