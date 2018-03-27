A new partnership was formed last October including Redwood Credit Union, the Press Democrat and State Senator Mike McGuire to assist fire survivors with their immediate needs. The result was the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. The credit union created the fund three years ago during the Lake County fire.

“The response from people wanting to help was both inspiring and overwhelming,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO. “Individuals and groups donated through RCU’s website, through our 17 North Bay and San Francisco branches and via mail.”

In just 16 weeks, $32,028,981 was contributed to the relief fund from more than 41,000 individuals and organizations across the U.S. and 23 countries. Nearly 70% of donations came from outside the four impacted counties.

RCU’s Martinez and Steve Falk, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments (that includes the Press Democrat and the North Bay Business Journal), worked with Senator McGuire to engage community advisers, nonprofits and business donors.

Senator McGuire contacted local officials — the California Office of Emergency Services, CalFIRE, FEMA, local sheriffs and fire agencies, as well as school superintendents — to collaborate, seek donations, gain valuable input to identify key community needs and determine how best to distribute contributions.

Direct relief fund support was given to first responders who lost homes while protecting the community. Grants were also made to nonprofits supporting the immediate needs of fire survivors and those who lost businesses.

Gift cards were given to K-12 and college students who lost homes to assist with replacing school clothes and supplies. Financial aid was also provided for survivor health and well being.