“As a community bank, we are actively involved in efforts aimed at providing exceptional service and financial solutions for small businesses as well as for local, charitable organizations that serve our community,” said President and CEO Jim Brush.

“Last year we donated $277,694 representing 8.4 percent of our net profit after taxes, to support nonprofits in Sonoma County.”

He said many bank members have taken leadership roles on nonprofit boards and commissions, including Burbank Housing, Children & Family Circle, Community Childcare Council (4Cs), on Sonoma State University’s School of Business Career Center’s executive council, and with the United Way of the Wine Country, to name a few.

Related Stories 27 stories of North Bay philanthropy

During the Summit Day of Service, employees can volunteer with any nonprofit in Sonoma County by helping seniors, tutoring youth, sorting food at a food bank or by donating time to an organization he or she is passionate about.

Employees participated in over 16 different community service categories in 2017.

The list includes organizing volunteer check-in and food distributions for those in need at Neighbors Organized Against Hunger and with the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Employees handled guest registration for Crossing the Jordan’s annual fundraiser and at the Council on Aging. They counted proceeds and prepared deposits for Petaluma Music Festival and Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic events, and helped promote the Blood Center of the Pacific’s donor drive.

Others monitored ice at the Santa Rosa Figure Skating Club, helped out in the thrift shop at Forgotten Felines, and provided clerical support at the Alzheimer’s Association.

Summit staff members helped coordinate participant registrations at a Girls-on-the-Run fundraiser, at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa, and counted money for Levi’s Gran Fondo cycling race and Healdsburg’s Dia de la Muertos celebration.

Some provided seniors at the Petaluma Senior Center with transportation to appointments, assisted with buying and filling backpacks with school supplies for an Active 20/30 Club shopping spree or supported book drives, field trips and Project Graduation activities at various public and private schools.

In addition, Summit staff members created spreadsheets to track cash flow and inventory for the University of California Cooperative Extension’s annual fundraiser.