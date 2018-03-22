North Bay professionals news: SolarCraft, Copperfield’s Books, The Wiseman Co. and more

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Mark Johnson has rejoined SolarCraft, now as vice president of operations. Johnson previously worked at the company from 2004-2006 as the operations manager.

In his new role, Johnson will be responsible for directing the operations of SolarCraft’s solar electric, solar pool heating, energy storage and service teams.

The company said he brings more than 20 years of construction experience in the solar and electrical fields. Before returning to SolarCraft, Johnson spent more than 10 years with Chevron Energy’s Solar Department.

—

Aubury Doherty is the new general manager of Copperfield’s Books.

She will report directly to co-founder and owner Paul Jaffe.

The company stated Doherty has been the manager of the Sebastopol location since 2014. In her new role she will oversee the eight Copperfield’s Books stores as well as the warehouse.

Doherty, a native of Sebastopol, grew up as a patron of Copperfield’s Books as a student at Gravenstein Elementary School.

—

Zen Hunter-Ishikawa has joined The Wiseman Company as chief business development officer. In this position, Hunter-Ishikawa leads acquisitions, new development, sales and leasing efforts for the company.

Hunter-Ishikawa was the vice president of business development of East West Resources Corporation, a business development and consulting firm focused on growth-oriented companies and commercial real estate.

Hunter-Ishikawa holds a master’s degree in International Peace & Conflict Resolution and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from American University’s School of International Service.

—

Brian Allard has been hired by Bouchaine Vineyards to administer all direct-to-consumer operations, effective immediately.

The winery stated that Allard has operated his own direct-to-consumer consulting service, has served as tasting room management at V. Sattui Winery, and as general manager at Bistro Jeanty.

He was the co-founder of Brian Allard Design in St. Helena, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Stratton, Vermont, and was co-founder of “Freckles – helping children,” a nonprofit partially funded by his company’s winery fashion show events.

His career spans 25 years of sales, small business management, and wholesale distribution. Allard holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College and an Executive Wine MBA from Sonoma State University.

—

Paul Gullixson has been named associate vice president for strategic communications at Sonoma State University.

Gullixson will lead the strategic communications media, social media and graphic design team and serve as chief communications officer and public information officer overseeing campus-wide and executive communications. He also will be responsible for the overall integrated marketing and communication efforts, including community relations and advocacy.

For nearly 20 years, Gullixson has worked as an editorial writer and columnist for The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa. Since 2007, he has served as editorial director, managing the newspaper’s editorial and opinion pages and overseeing all opinion-related content on PressDemocrat.com.

Before joining the Press Democrat in 1998, he had served as Peninsula bureau chief for the San Francisco Chronicle, editor of the Palo Alto Weekly and editorial page editor of the Peninsula Times Tribune. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon School of Journalism

—

Christopher Godley has been named the interim emergency manager of Sonoma County. Godley will take the helm of the Emergency Services Division for several months while the county conducts a national recruitment to find a qualified individual to serve as the permanent emergency manager.